The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case challenging a law originally sponsored by state Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, that would require abortion providers have hospital admitting privileges.
The March 4 hearing concerning June Medical Services v. Russo was centered on the 2014 Unsafe Abortion Protection Act.
Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, the state's largest pro-life lobby, and Sharon Rodi, Louisiana Delegate to National Right to Life, attended the oral arguments.
"We congratulate Louisiana Solicitor Liz Murrill on her outstanding defense of Louisiana's common-sense law designed to protect the health and safety of Louisiana women,” Clapper said. “Liz effectively articulated the long history of deplorable conditions at Louisiana abortion facilities, which shows that these business cannot speak for Louisiana women. We look forward to the Supreme Court's decision this summer. It is time the Supreme Court put the health and safety of women ahead of the profits of abortion businesses."
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, also attended the oral arguments.
“This is about the safety and health of the mother. If you care about women, you must care whether they have a complication after an abortion. If you care about women, you care about the Supreme Court upholding Louisiana’s law. If you care about women, you should care that the woman who has a complication has all that she needs to be restored to health,” said Cassidy.
