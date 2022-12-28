The state Supreme Court recently transferred a handful of appeals in Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials to an appeal court in southern Louisiana that previously entertained appeals in the Palowsky case.
In his 2015 lawsuit, Palowsky accused law clerk Allyson Campbell of destroying or concealing documents his attorneys filed in a separate case against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Palowsky also claimed that Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and Ben Jones conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities.
Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the court. Jones also served as the court administrator, though he is retiring from that position, according to Fourth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Robert Johnson.
Retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux, has presided over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge since 2015. He ruled in August that Palowsky could sue Campbell, Rambo and Sharp for damages, but not Amman, Jones, or Winters.
Campbell, Rambo and Sharp have appealed Barbera’s decision, while Palowsky also is seeking the higher court’s permission to proceed with his lawsuit against all original defendants.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s action on Dec. 15, the appeals in the Campbell lawsuit were filed with the Second Circuit Court of Appeal where two former local judges serve on the bench.
Milton Moore, who served at the Fourth Judicial District Court for much of the 1990s, is the chief judge at the Second Circuit. Moore, of Monroe, is expected to retire from the court this week. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Danny Ellender, of Mer Rouge, was elected to succeed Moore earlier this year.
Second Circuit Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, also served at the Fourth Judicial District Court from 2018 to 2021.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer signed a Dec. 15 order transferring all matters in the Campbell lawsuit to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna. The Supreme Court made the transfer after Palowsky filed a motion to recuse en banc, or the whole court, at the Second Circuit.
There were not enough judges at the Second Circuit for a random allotment to result in a fair and impartial three-judge panel, Palowsky argued in a Nov. 23 memorandum.
Since 2016, the Second Circuit has recused from various matters in Palowsky-related litigation in recent years, but the make-up of the Second Circuit has changed recently due to retirements and newly elected judges joining the court.
Second Circuit judges who have recused themselves from presiding over any of Palowsky’s litigation in the past and remain at the appeal court include Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe; Judge Frances Pitman; Judge Jeff Cox; and Judge James “Jimbo” Stephens, of Baskin.
Last month, Moore, Pitman, Cox and Stephens recused once more.
No hearing was held on Palowsky’s recusal motion before the Supreme Court elected to transfer the case.
Earlier this year, the Fifth Circuit denied an appeal from Palowsky in which the businessman sought the court’s permission to broaden the scope of his lawsuit to include claims that Jones and Sharp had secretly conspired to have Palowsky’s racketeering lawsuit against Cork, his former business partner, thrown out of court.
In a 2013 racketeering lawsuit, Palowsky claimed his company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI), was blackballed by Cork and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and others when he blew the whistle on illegal dumping of hazardous waste and the over-billing of millions of dollars for remediation work that may have never occurred.
The Fifth Circuit ruled on March 30 that Palowsky could not amend his lawsuit to allege that Jones and Sharp had conducted ex parte conversations—as co-defendants in the Campbell lawsuit—to craft a ruling to wreck Palowsky’s lawsuit against Cork and Anadarko.
Meanwhile, the Fifth Circuit ruled in April that a special appointed judge erred by dismissing Palowsky’s claims for damages against Anadarko. Palowsky’s racketeering lawsuit against Anadarko is ongoing.
