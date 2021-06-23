Inspection crews are conducting a physical survey of a portion of the city of Monroe’s sanitary sewer system this week.
This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and easements.
The study involves “smoke testing” of the sewer lines to locate obstructions and defects in the sewer system.
The smoke that may be seen coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard.
Some sewer lines and manholes may be located on the backyard easement property line.
Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crews will need access to the easements for sewer lines and manholes.
Arcadis field personnel are uniformed and carry identification.
Homeowners do not need to be home and at no time will field crews have to enter a business or residence.
Coordination of effort will be between Arcadis and city of Monroe Sewer Department.
If you need special assistance or would like more information, please contact Arcadis at (484) 478-1769 or Monroe Public Works at (318) 329-2393 or (318) 329-2392.
