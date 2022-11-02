U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a slam dunk for reelection, significantly outpacing all competitors in both fundraising and public support, political experts say.
While Kennedy’s Democratic challengers are predicting a runoff following the Nov. 8 primary, an October poll and Kennedy’s massive fundraising advantage ultimately make a Democratic Louisiana senator a highly unlikely prospect, a recent poll says.
A Public Policy Polling survey of 633 likely voters conducted Oct. 10 through Oct. 11 found 53 percent planned to vote for Kennedy “if the election was today.” Former fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a Democrat supported by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was backed by 16 percent, while communications consultant Gary Chambers garnered eight percent. Democrat Syrita Steib received six percent support, and 14 percent were undecided.
Kennedy’s 37-point lead in October is consistent with the only two other polls conducted on the race this year, a Echelon Insights survey of 506 likely voters that gave him a 35-point lead in September and a JMC Analytics poll of 600 likely voters in March that showed the incumbent with a 39-point advantage.
Kennedy also dwarfs his competitors in fundraising, having raised about 10 times as much as his challengers combined.
Through Oct. 19, campaign finance reports show Kennedy raised more than $38 million and spent over $26 million, leaving him with about $13.5 million cash on hand — record numbers in Louisiana.
Mixon had the next highest total with about $2 million raised, of which he has spent about $1.7 million, leaving him with $295,980, as of Oct. 19. Chambers raised $1.6 million and spent more than he raised. Chambers reported $54,500 cash on hand through the same date, according to Ballotpedia.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from folks across Louisiana,” Kennedy said in a statement about his fundraising. “With inflation the highest it’s been in 40 years, skyrocketing crime and energy prices through the roof, Louisianans know what is at stake. I promise to continue to fight for Louisiana and be a strong common-sense voice against the madness in Washington.”
Political forecasters at FiveThirtyEight give Kennedy a 93 percent chance of returning to the Senate. The Cook Political Report rated the race “solid Republican.”
Regardless, Mixon is forging ahead with television ad buys in the final weeks, while Chambers is laying off campaign staff and relying on a low-budget grassroots campaign.
Both men are predicting Kennedy will garner less than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 8, which would trigger a run-off between the top two in the Dec. 10 general election.
“We are expanding our TV ads and (get out the vote) efforts statewide and launching radio ads ahead of early voting,” Mixon told NOLA.com in a prepared statement. “Kennedy has hit a ceiling, our campaign is surging, and this race is heading to a runoff.”
Like Mixon, Chambers believes voters will see his name alongside the incumbent on the December ballot.
“We’re doing things that are helping us all over the state and on the ground,” he told the news site. “The most important issue I’m talking about is having a government that works for everybody, not just some.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.