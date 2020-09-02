A hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board earlier this month recommended a one-year suspension for an area attorney who overdrafted his client trust account and refused to speak with authorities investigating the banking activity.
Attorney Derrick K. Williams, of Vidalia, who also has a secondary address in Sterlington, did not respond to the charges of converting or commingling client funds and failure to cooperate with disciplinary authorities.
The charges against Williams were detailed in an Aug. 3 report by a hearing committee tasked with reviewing evidence compiled by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, or ODC. ODC is the prosecutorial arm of the Attorney Disciplinary Board.
The ODC claimed Williams overdrafted his client trust account in the amount of $39.95 in 2016. Williams failed to cooperate with ODC in its investigation of the complaint.
In April 2018, Williams overdrafted his client trust account by $39.95 and did not respond to the complaint.
Though he was declared ineligible to practice law in September 2017 by the state Supreme Court, Williams indicated he was representing a new client in February 2018, violating rules forbidding attorneys from practicing law while ineligible.
Williams overdrafted his client trust account by $472.72 in February 2019, by $295 in March 2019, by $212.82 in April 2019, and twice in the same month for $944. He did not answer the complaints.
The hearing committee reviewed the evidence in connection to the complaint. In light of Williams’ failure to respond to the complaints, to submit evidence or argument for the hearing committee’s consideration, the factual allegations in the case were deemed admitted with support from available evidence.
The state’s Rules for Professional Conduct require that an attorney hold their client’s funds separate from their own and maintain records of those funds.
“He acted at least negligently, if (not) knowingly, in failing to cooperate with the investigation, responding to subpoenas, and explaining his deficient conduct,” stated the hearing committee’s report. “Respondent’s misconduct caused potential harm, if not actual harm, to clients and the bar.”
In response, the hearing committee recommended that Williams be suspended from the practice of law for one year and one day, that he provide restitution to any clients or third parties harmed, and that he be assessed with the costs and expenses of the proceedings against him.
The hearing committee’s members included Winford Hammett, Tyler Storms, and James Myers.
