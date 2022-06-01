Legislation under review in the state House of Representatives could result in juveniles deemed to be “high risk” criminal offenders being housed at Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe.
In interviews with The Ouachita Citizen, local lawmakers appeared divided about the benefits and potential cause for harm resulting from Senate Bill 323. Sponsored by Sen. Heather Cloud, SB 323 proposes assessing juvenile offenders based on their risk of violence or escape and placing them at correctional facilities based on the tiered system: “low risk,” “medium risk” and “high risk.”
Swanson Correctional Center, in its new $25-million facility featuring individual cells rather than dormitory bedding, would be considered a facility for “high risk” youth.
Last month, Cloud told the state Senate's Committee on Judiciary B that the dormitory arrangement at Office of Juvenile Justice facilities, like Swanson, was conducive to violent incidents.
“This meshing of crimes and ages is not providing for the treatment, the therapeutic approach we all had hoped for,” said Cloud, R-Turkey Creek.
Bill Sommers, Deputy Secretary of OJJ, informed the state House of Representatives' committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice earlier this month that OJJ had a staffing issue, with about 300 staff vacancies.
“I do not feel the dormitory style is effective in what we are trying to accomplish,” Sommers said. “At night time, youth are in a dorm but they are free to move around, to go, and what they do is gang up on other kids and on staff. When that happens, that's when we have issues, when we have escapes, when we have violence.”
According to Sommers, the new facility at Swanson would have 72 individual rooms and no dormitories as before.
“I feel very strongly these 72 individual rooms will give us what we need for safety, safety for the kids and safety for the staff,” Sommers said. “We can take the most problematic youth and place them in a facility that has more structure than a dorm setting.”
State Rep. Michael Echols told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday he planned to offer an amendment that would prevent OJJ facilities from housing “high risk” youth, if within 100 feet of a residential neighborhood.
“I have grave concerns we are potentially moving some of the most violent individuals from across the state to an area that is lodged in between neighborhoods and healthcare facilities,” said Echols, R-Monroe. “This type of one size fits all policy endangers our citizens and it's current posture I cannot support.”
State Sen. Stewart Cathey, who voted in favor of Cloud's legislation, said he felt like the bill could improve “out of control crime issues” across the state.
“The tiered approach to the juvenile system is part of that package and I support it,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington. “I support putting 17-year-olds who are charged with crimes of violence in adult prison along with Senator (Katrina) Jackson's bill to protect our unarmed guards at juvenile facilities.”
Jackson's legislation, Senate Bill 335, would allow for juvenile offenders who assault a correctional officer to be prosecuted as an adult, though the legislation also reduces the penalties for certain offenses.
State Rep. Foy Gadberry also voiced support for Cloud's legislation and the improvements being made at Swanson Correctional Center.
“I think individual rooms would be more conducive to the inmates and cut down on the disorderly conduct,” said Gadberry, R-West Monroe. “Once this is done, higher risk inmates can be housed because they could be more readily controlled.”
Orlando Davis, with OJJ, testified before Senate and House committees in recent weeks about his own experience working at Swanson as a correctional officer. Davis sustained a blow to the head and one of his eyes during the work. That experience led him to support the new Swanson facility as well as Cloud's legislation.
“We had an incident in Monroe, Louisiana at Swanson Center for Youth,” Davis began, “I was able to keep a few inside the fence. However, three jumped the fence. In my belief, in trying to assist in the restraining one of the youth, I was struck in the head with a pipe by another youth who was approximately 16, or 17-years-old. Another youth struck me in the eye, which caused my eye to close, and I could no longer see.”
Last week, Monroe police arrested three detainees at Swanson Detention Center after they allegedly caused a total of $35,240 in property damage and held a detention center employee hostage.
DaTreyveus Manuel, Michael Pradia and Jakwon Prince have all been charged with false imprisonment after they allegedly shut themselves in a detention center dorm.
A witness said the incident occurred after the inmates became upset about a fight that occurred in another dorm.
“(Redacted) advised Manuel attempted to get into the other room, at which point they were not able to,” according to the May 25 arrest report. “(Redacted) advised that Manuel and the other subject ‘jammed’ the lock on all the doors with a piece of angle iron to stop other from entering the dorm. (Redacted) advised Manuel and the other subjects barricaded all the doors, by putting the beds against the doors preventing anyone from getting inside.”
The witness said the inmates armed themselves with broken mop handles and legs from the metal beds in the dorm.
The witness said the facility's locks, metal beds, cameras, televisions, fire extinguishers, windows and a fire activation system were all damaged.
The witness said the inmates threatened to beat him if he tried to leave. The witness said he feared for his life.
“(Redacted) advised he was held inside the dorm for over an hour against his will until he exited,” stated the report.
The witness said he was was eventually allowed to leave the dorm.
Dillon Nelson, a reporter at The Ouachita Citizen, contributed to this news report.
