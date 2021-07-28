Jack Holmes and Tyler Moses say they barely remember life before becoming friends. The pair went from playing together in kindergarten to co-owning a restaurant in their hometown.
Earlier this year, Holmes and Moses bought Taco Bandido in Monroe and West Monroe.
“We came across the deal and thought it would take both of our skill sets to do,” Moses said. “It just seemed like a good fit for us.”
Holmes has been an entrepreneur for about 20 years ago, first owning an ice cream shop. Moses is a real estate agent at Steven Tyler Properties. He also has experience with finance.
The knowledge Holmes and Moses gained through their careers help with running the restaurant, they said.
“[The ice cream shop] taught me management skills that I use to this day,” Holmes said.
Taco Bandido was founded 45 years ago and has been curating a loyal customer base ever since. But with new management, many among the restaurant’s customer base feared the restaurant would change. Holmes and Moses say that is not the case.
“We aren’t here to change the recipes,” Moses said. “We’re here to keep it going.”
Local residents have been eating Taco Bandido for years; Others have been working there for even longer.
Shulivia Kendel started working at Taco Bandido 21 years ago. During her time there, she has gotten to know many regular customers. If Kendel sees one coming through the door, she goes ahead and has their favorite dish prepared, she said.
“[Regular customers] end up being your friends and family also,” Kendel said.
Taco Bandido’s community impact was what drew Holmes and Moses to the restaurant, they said.
“When we were looking for a business, we were looking for something with good roots,” Holmes said.
Buying a restaurant during COVID-19 caused unique issues. Shipments of branded products like Coca-Cola or margarita mixes were often postponed. Trying to work around those obstacles proved to be difficult, they said.
“You never know what you’re going to be able to get one day from the next,” Moses said.
Despite the challenges, Taco Bandido has continued to thrive because of local trust in the brand, the partners said.
“Purchasing a business during COVID-19. That’s a struggle for anyone,” Moses said. “But our very loyal customer base helps us move forward.”
Kendel says Holmes and Moses are just as deserving of credit for Taco Bandido’s success.
“They have made a big change in business just by transitioning to new management,” Kendel said. “I wish them the best.”
Holmes and Moses are planning to expand Taco Bandido to Ruston soon.
