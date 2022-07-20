Sterlington Town Councilman Matt Talbert announced last week his candidacy for mayor of Sterlington.
Talbert has served on the Town Council for nearly four years and is also the general manager at Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash in Monroe.
Talbert will oppose incumbent Mayor Cesar Velasquez who is expected to seek re-election. Velasquez was first elected mayor in 2018.
“If you can’t find a candidate that you get behind, then you get out there and run for the office,” Talbert said. “With my experience on the council and in business, I can do a good job for Sterlington and the citizens.”
If elected, Talbert said one of the first things he would do is “rebuild the police force.”
“Our current mayor’s first act in office was to defund the police department,” Talbert said. “And to me a police department is vital to the community.”
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Velasquez said he had worked hard to improve the town’s finances.
“We’re making all efforts to make sure we do the right things to bring the Town of Sterlington into success,” Velasquez said.
On the announcement of Talbert’s plan to challenge him for office, Velasquez said, “I wish him well and I wish him the best of luck.”
Qualifiying for the mayor’s race in Sterlington is this week.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 25.
Talbert said there is also a lot of infrastructure work to be done and that the city must “aggressively” tackle their debt.
“I want to bring a level of transparency that I don’t believe we’ve seen out of the mayor’s office in a long time,” Talbert said.
Town Councilman Zack Howse voiced his support for Talbert, saying that he believed Talbert would move the town forward.
“I’ve worked beside him and campaigned with him,” Howse said. “I think the world of him. I think he would be a fantastic mayor and an excellent business-minded person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.