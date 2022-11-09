Voters decided several elections Tuesday, including legislative races, school board races, a mayoral race and several constitutional amendments.
The unofficial election results were disclosed by the Secretary of State’s office.
STERLINGTON MAYOR RACE
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez, a Republican from Sterlington, and his opponent Matt Talbert, a Republican from Sterlington, are expected to face off in a runoff election. Tuesday’s election ended with Talbert receiving 305 votes, or 42 percent of the vote, and Velasquez receiving 237 votes, or 33 percent of the vote.
Lucy Holtzclaw, a Republican from Sterlington, came in third with 180 votes, or 25 percent of the vote.
OPSB RACE
In the District A race, School Board member Tommy Comeaux, a Republican, secured re-election with 3,207 votes, or 65 percent of the vote, while his opponent Karla Bendily, a Republican, received 1,744 votes, or 35 percent of the vote.
In the District B race, School Board member Shere May secured re-election with 3,744 votes, or 69 percent of the vote, while her opponent Aaron Hoyle, a Republican, received 1,681 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.
In the District C race, Michael Batey, a Republican, won with 3,403 votes, or 71 percent of the vote, while his opponent Samantha Fowler, a Republican, received 1,398 votes, or 29 percent of the vote.
In the District F race, School Board member Dabo Graves, a Republican, secured re-election with 2,146 votes, or 54 percent of the vote, while his opponent Thomas Ngar, a Democrat, received 1,769 votes, or 46 percent of the vote.
In the District G race, School Board Vice President Greg Manley, Republican, secured re-election with 3,260 votes, or 71 percent of the vote, while his opponent Reginald Fontana II, a Republican, received 1,339 votes, or 29 percent of the vote.
MCSB RACE
In the District 4 race, School Board member Daryll Berry, a Democrat, narrowly secured re-election with 665 votes, or 52 percent of the vote, while his opponent Deborah Smith, a Democrat, received 623 votes, or 48 percent of the vote.
In the District 7 race, Brenda Shelling, a Democrat, defeated School Board member Sharon Neal-Greer with 568 votes, or 63 percent of the vote, while Neal-Greer, a Democrat, received 330 votes, or 37 percent of the vote.
HOUSE RACE
Julia Letlow, a Republican from Rayville, defeated her opponents to secure another term in office as U.S. representative for the state’s fifth congressional district.
Letlow tallied 150,953 votes, or 68 percent of the vote, while her opponent Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, a Democrat from Hammond, came in second with 34,991 votes, or 16 percent of the vote.
Walter Earl Huff, a Democrat from Monroe, followed in third with 19,263 votes, or nine percent of the vote, with Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell, in fourth with 12,131 votes, or five percent of the vote and Hunter Pullen, a Republican from West Monroe, in fifth with 5,779 votes, or three percent of the vote.
SENATE RACE
As of Tuesday evening when The Ouachita Citizen went to press, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, secured re-election with 831,474 votes, or 62 percent of the vote.
Gary Chambers Sr., a Democrat from Baton Rouge, was the nearest behind Kennedy with 236,671 votes, or 18 percent of the vote. The only other candidate that garnered more than five percent of votes was Luke Mixon, a Democrat from Bunkie who received 172,433 votes, or 13 percent of the vote.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Louisiana voters denied Constitutional Amendment No. 1, which would modify the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities.
Louisiana voters accepted Constitutional Amendment No. 2, an amendment expanding property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities.
Louisiana voters denied Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which would allow classified civil service employees to support the election of family members to public office.
Louisiana voters accepted Constitutional Amendment No. 4, an amendment authorizing a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances.
Louisiana voters denied Constitutional Amendment No. 5, which would allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust the current authorized millage rate.
Louisiana voters denied Constitutional Amendment No. 6, an amendment limiting the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish.
Louisiana voters denied Constitutional Amendment No. 7, which would prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.
Louisiana voters accepted Constitutional Amendment No. 8, an amendment removing the requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners.
