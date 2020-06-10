Sales tax collections in April in the city of West Monroe declined 7.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago.
That was good news to West Monroe Finance Director Scott Olvey, who said the city had anticipated a much steeper decline in the first full month of a nationwide shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said sales tax collections dropped by roughly $140,000 in April compared to April 2019.
Olvey disclosed the sales tax figures Tuesday night following the Board of Aldermen's regular meeting.
“We feel fortunate it was down only 7.5 percent,” Olvey said. “The one that worries me is May. We hope to see it trending back up, but we just don't know right now.”
The city is expected to receive its sales tax collection report for May sometime next month.
West Monroe officials previously said they expected sales tax collections to decline by roughly $1.5 million beginning in the final months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and into much of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which gets underway July 1 and will end June 30, 2021. April's tax collections assuaged those fears.
“We're hopeful now,” Olvey said.
During its meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved the city's budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, including a utility fund budget and a general fund budget that's banking on some $21.4 million in revenues. The general fund budget projects roughly $21 million in expenditures, and after transfers to other funds, city officials anticipate ending the new fiscal year with a $54,000 surplus.
West Monroe's utility fund budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year projects $5.1 million in expenditures on $5.6 million in revenues.
If West Monroe's general fund budget projections hold up over the next 12 months, the city's accumulated fund balance would stand at $5.321 million.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen agreed for the city to apply for a $100,000 grant from the state's FHWA Recreational Trails Program to offset the cost of building a bicycle/pedestrian path along Arkansas Road to Otis Street. The city would be required to put up $150,000 in matching funds.
Meanwhile, aldermen declined on the city applying for another $100,000 grant from the state for a bicycle/pedestrian path for Trenton Street.
On another front, the aldermen voted to condemn dilapidated properties at 303 Wheelis St. and 320 South 8th St., and they appointed Nora Collins to the city of West Monroe Historic Preservation Commission for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2023. Collins is a librarian at the parish library on McMillan Road in West Monroe.
