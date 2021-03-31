Monroe Police Maj. Mary Ann Tellis was recently appointed to serve as the Monroe Police Department’s assistant chief of police, making her the first woman to do so.
Tellis was hired as a record clerk in February 1988; she was transferred to patrol in October 1988. That same year, she was awarded Outstanding Young Officer of the Year. In 1991, Tellis helped start the DARE program for MPD; she ultimately became the first African American female President of the Louisiana DARE Officer Association in 2000.
In 2000, Tellis became an SRO Officer, then she became a certified SRO Supervisor. Tellis was promoted to Sergeant. in April 2002. In January 2009, Tellis was promoted to Lieutenant and in September 2014, she was promoted to Captain. Tellis was promoted to Major in December 2015. In July, Tellis took the civil service test for Assistant Chief; she scored 96 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.