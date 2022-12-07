West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell plans to retire in the coming months, concluding a career of more than 30 years with the city’s police department.
Terrell has worked at the department since 1990 and has served in several positions over the years.
“I started patrol in ’90 and I’ve been in every position in the department from patrolman to chief” Terrell told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday. “I was a patrol officer, detective, patrol captain and detective major.”
Terrell also served on the SWAT team in every position, including entry-level officer, team leader, sniper and SWAT commander. Terrell said he was retiring because he was finishing up the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP). DROP allows municipal employees to collect a retirement benefit while continuing to work, though they are eligible to retire.
“When you hit 30 years in our retirement system, you’re maxed out,” Terrell said. “So I will be finishing the DROP the first part of next year. It doesn’t make any sense to stay.”
Terrell said he had plans to stay busy after retirement, though he declined to disclose any details.
“I’m going to have some things in the works,” Terrell said. “Nothing I can talk about right now, but I’ll be busy.”
Terrell took over as chief after then-Police Chief Christopher Elg left in 2013. Terrell first started working at the department under former Police Chief Larry LaBorde, who served as police chief from 1978 to 2003.
During Terrell’s tenure as police chief, the department attained accreditation.
“We have hired a lot of great officers here in the last few years,” Terrell said. “And we have a large group of young people that are coming up and learning. We’re the only accredited law enforcement agency in north Louisiana. We have been since ‘90 and that’s something we’re proud of.”
Terrell said he also was proud the department had implemented the community police program recently.
“Our community police officers are extremely active,” Terrell said. “We have two classes every year and we’ve had over 650 people have been through that.”
Terrell said working in his many positions had afforded him great opportunities and experiences he would not soon forget.
“I’ve been on national television three times on one of my cases I worked back when I was a detective,” Terrell said. “I got to meet President Trump and a number of governors, senators and congressmen.”
There is no effective date for Terrell’s retirement, though he said it would take place in the next six months.
Anyone who wishes to apply for the position must do so by Jan. 4, 2023. There are several qualifications applicants must meet including at least 20 years of experience in law enforcement and at least five years in supervisory or administrative positions. Applicants must take the police chief exam as well.
Terrell said he was confident the department would be left in capable hands after his retirement.
“We have very high standards,” Terrell said. “And that’s just going to keep going right along. I’m sure the next chief will improve things even more. We have a lot of great officers and it’s been a pleasure to serve them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.