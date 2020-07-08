Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew was recently nominated without opposition as the First Vice President of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association (LDAA).
His term will begin on Aug. 15. As a result, Tew will be the President Elect of the LDAA for the term beginning Aug.15, 2021.
“The appreciation of Steve Tew’s experience and participation on the LDAA Board is reflected in the unanimous support he received to be our next First Vice President,” said Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton, President of LDAA.
“It is important to the citizens of Louisiana that the LDAA has the benefit of DA Steve Tew’s years of experience to help set statewide policy affecting the criminal justice system and protecting the citizens of our state,” Belton added.
