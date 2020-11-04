Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew captured re-election Tuesday night to serve his first full term in office, outdistancing his Republican opponent, Mennon Campbell Jr.
Tew, of Monroe, collected 37,683 votes, or 52 percent of the vote. Campbell, an attorney from Monroe, gathered 35,078 votes, or 48 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office.
Tew was elected without opposition in early 2017 to complete the unexpired term of his former boss, District Attorney Jerry Jones. Jones tapped Tew to serve as interim district attorney in late 2016 after announcing his early retirement.
“I'm just honored to have had the number of wonderful people helping me for the last eight months in this campaign,” Tew said. “This campaign started eight months ago with high energy. It ended tonight with more energy than what we started with. I pledge to serve everyone in the Fourth Judicial District. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I know we can tackle any problem in an efficient and fair manner.”
COURT RACES
In the race for the Fourth Judicial District Court's Division B seat, Judge Sharon Marchman, a Republican from Monroe, handily defeated local attorney Tommy Hayes IV, a Republican from Monroe.
Marchman captured 61 percent of the vote, or 37,053 votes, while Hayes received 39 percent of the vote, or 23,600 votes.
“I just would like to say thank you to all of the voters in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes, and I want to thank our outstanding team of volunteers who never quit working and continued very hard today (Tuesday),” Marchman said. “I look forward to serving the people of the Fourth Judicial District.”
In the race for the Fourth Judicial District Court's Division E seat, local attorney Walt Caldwell IV, a Republican from West Monroe, held off Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant, a Republican from Monroe.
Caldwell tallied 30,759 votes, or 52 percent of the vote, while Sturdivant received 28,623 votes, or 48 percent of the vote.
“I want to thank everybody who supported our campaign and who volunteered their time and worked as hard as they did,” Caldwell said. “Without them, we would not have prevailed. I appreciate Ms. Sturdivant for running a clean race which allowed us to focus on the issues. She ran one heck of a race.”
WEST MONROE MARSHAL
West Monroe City Marshal William Guyton easily defeated his opponent, John Rutledge Jr., to secure another term in office.
Guyton tallied 11,286 votes, or 62 percent of the vote, while Rutledge received 7,025 votes, or 38 percent of the vote.
“I'm just proud we had a lot of good voters who got out and supported us,” Guyton said. “We have a good team in my office. We really do. We had all kinds of people that supported me because I support them. That's what we do. We support one another.”
MONROE MARSHAL
In the Monroe City Marshal race, Robert Cherry Jr. won election to the office outright by capturing more than 50 percent of the vote in a race including four other candidates.
Cherry, a Democrat, gathered 11,306 votes, or 51 percent of the vote.
Lyle Miller, an independent, came in second with 5,327 votes, or 24 percent of the vote, and Arthur Eleam came in third with 2,599 votes, or 12 percent of the vote.
Reese London Jr.,and Roland Edwards, both Democrats, came in fourth place and fifth place, respectively.
OTHER RACES
In the Ward 2 justice of the peace race, Lynn Allen secured election to the office with 3,875 votes, or 67 percent of the vote, while Willard Ray collected 1,926 votes, or 33 percent of the vote.
In the Ward 2 constable race, Ronnie Allen won election with 3,597 votes, or 61 percent of the vote, while Amanda “Mandy” Nix totaled 2,274 votes, or 39 percent of the vote.
In the Ward 1 constable race, Robert Holtzclaw Jr. secured re-election with 3,674 votes, or 68 percent of the vote, while Jeff Gilson received 1,725 votes, or 32 percent of the vote.
