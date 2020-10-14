Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew will meet one opponent, Monroe attorney Mennon Campbell Jr., in the district attorney’s race on Nov. 3 election.
Campbell is a Republican from Monroe while Tew is a no party candidate from Monroe.
In interviews with The Ouachita Citizen, Tew touted his record and accomplishments while serving in office, and Campbell outlined several proposals for stemming violent crime in the area.
Tew is seeking re-election to serve his first full term as district attorney. He was elected without opposition in early 2017 to complete the unexpired term of his former boss, District Attorney Jerry Jones. Jones tapped Tew to serve as interim district attorney in late 2016 after announcing his early retirement.
“I want to thank the citizens in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes for the opportunity to serve as District Attorney for almost four years,” Tew told The Ouachita Citizen. “With the help from our entire staff, law enforcement, the judges, the police jury and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system we have made significant progress in several areas.”
Tew cited an increase of trials since he was elected as well as the implementation of several programs including a re-entry court program to rehabilitate offenders, a screening program to resolve criminal cases quickly and a juvenile alternative detention program.
“In 2019, we had the highest number of trials since our office started tracking them,” Tew said. “I would like to thank law enforcement, community leaders and other elected officials for their endorsement of our campaign and cooperation with our efforts for progress.”
“I pledge to continue to work to achieve further progress going forward,” he added.
Campbell told The Ouachita Citizen he entered the district attorney’s race because there was a “violent crime problem” in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
“We have 180 violent crime cases that are stacked up, most of which are three- or four-years-old,” Campbell said. “I think the only solution is to actually try the cases.”
Campbell previously served as an assistant district attorney under Jones, the former district attorney. He said he handled more than 1,000 prosecutions.
“I never lost a jury trial as a prosecutor,” Campbell said. “If we focus on violent offenders, we can clear that backlog and stop people from shooting people, getting arrested and later being released.”
According to Campbell, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office scheduled several jury trials each year but claimed few of those jury trials concluded with the delivery of a verdict instead of settling for a plea agreement.
“I think that’s part of the problem we have,” Campbell said. “If the DA’s office is set to try cases like they’re supposed to, then the rest will take care of itself.”
According to Campbell, prosecutors could work with other local groups to educate young people to deter them from pursuing criminal activity as well as to keep tabs on criminal offenders who needed help to become productive members in the community.
“As prosecutors way back when, we held people accountable when we gave them a second chance and kept our thumbs on them,” Campbell said. “This could mean a new mentoring program where we enlist the help of people like ministers to help oversee the progress made by our offenders, and to build those relationships.”
