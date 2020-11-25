EDITOR’S NOTE: Students at West Ridge Middle School wrote essays about what Thanksgiving means to them. Essays were randomly selected for printing, but all the students’ works are available at www.ouachitacitizen.com.
ASHLEY PERKINS' CLASS
As I think back over this year, as difficult as it has been, I find many things to be thankful for. First, I am thankful for being able to still go to school during a pandemic and get to see all my friends. Second, I am thankful for my family and friends because they are always there for me when I am sad or mad. They care about me, so that’s why I am thankful for them. Next, I am thankful for being blessed by having a meal every night, shelter, warmth, and love. Finally, I am thankful for Jesus Christ our Lord. Jesus is always there for you and will never leave your side. He will always protect you and loves everyone with all His heart, no matter what they do, what they look like or their skin color, just like we should always do for each other. Jesus will always forgive you even when you do something bad. These are reasons why I am thankful for Him and why you should be thankful for Him, too! We all have many things to be grateful for in our lives, some more than others, but we should all give thanks for what we have been given. — Aubrey Mixon
•••
When I look back at the things that happened this year, as difficult it has been, I also realized there are many things that I am very thankful for. Being thankful has decreased in the hearts of people because there is so much that you can want, so what you have doesn’t seem like it’s enough. First, I am thankful for my family. In these challenging times not having a very stable family environment can affect you in many ways. I am so happy that my family is there for me every single time that I need them. They support me in every way they can. Second, I am thankful for being in a safe place. I live in a place where it is not crowded, so it is safe during this Covid time. Finally, I am thankful for all the fun I get to have and all the things I get to do. I join classes, do crafts, bake, and play. People all over the world are suffering, while I am in a safe place where I am enjoying. Everyone one of us has things to be grateful for, but not all of us appreciate them as much. In your day, think about some things and some people. Think about what it would be like to not have them. We all have things to appreciate and give thanks to. — Srimayee Pedamallu
•••
I often take for granted many things and I have learned to be more grateful. The year of 2020 has been a tough one with Covid and having to start virtual classes. First, I am thankful for my family, who love me and guide me. They are always there when I need them and we have a special bond like no other. Second, my health. I had an experience in the past where I know what it feels like to not be well. I only wish others would understand and take proper precautions with distancing and wearing their mask. Next, having the essentials in life. I am thankful for this because I have a roof over my head and I am never hungry, or thirsty. Last, but not least, my faith. God is good to me all the time. He has given me all of these things I am grateful for. — Laney Brooke Mayeaux
•••
I am grateful for many things. I am grateful for family and friends. Of course, I am thankful for my father and my little sister! While there are a lot of things in the world people can point out that are negative about their life and world, it is best to point out the good things. Yes, my parents are separated and I have an older sister I do not see, yet I choose to point out the good things. I have a loving father and sister. I have loving grandparents that would do anything for me. We all should point out the good aspects of our life instead of the bad! This year, I am thankful for many things, but my amazing life is one of them. I am thankful for God giving me a roof under my head and food in my stomach. Today, I am thankful for my phone and laptop where I typed this. Yesterday, I was thankful google existed because I am trying to write a book and could not figure how to spell the word genius. I am thankful for many things, as we all should be, but I am most thankful for my wonderful family, teachers, and life. I am thankful for my wonderful life God has given me, and all I have. —McKenzie McKay
•••
When thinking back over this year, there are many things I can say I’m thankful for. Although, many tough times have happened this year, through those difficulties comes a plentiful number of things I am grateful for. First of all, I am thankful that I can get an education. Yes, many kids, including myself, do not like getting up at an early time in the morning. However, not everyone gets a chance to get an education. Unfortunately, a surprising amount of people cannot grow up and do something like being a doctor or a therapist because they have not had a proper education. I, on the other hand, can grow up to get a successful job that I want if I strive hard enough. Now, I’m not saying that if you don’t get an education then you can’t get the job you want, but it definitely helps. Second of all, I am very thankful for my family and friends. I think that in life it is very important to have someone or even multiple people to guide you and help you in life. Without my friends and/or family, I wouldn’t have all the great laughs and good moments I have now. Finally, I am thankful for the area that I live in. Some people live in neighborhoods that have criminals and dangerous people. The area you live in also affects someone as a person, in my opinion. I live in a nice area with neighbors that make us feel safe. I am a very lucky person and have a lot to be thankful for that I am glad to be able to share. — Haley Cavin
•••
This year has been very tough but, there are so many reasons I am thankful. One of the things I’m thankful for is my family and friends. They help me through difficult times. My step mom, she helps me with homework every day until it’s finished. Another thing I’m thankful for is my teachers. They help me SO much with my work; if I have a question, they answer it to the best of their ability and keep things fun! I love my teachers. The third thing I’m thankful for is living by the river. I can see so many of God’s beautiful creations like deer, ducks, and turtles. It’s amazing what God has made on Earth. I also can get SO MANY amazing pictures of the sunset! It’s always so beautiful. There are so many things to be thankful for but it’s hard to find them during these hard times, but I just keep telling myself to be positive and look on the bright side! — Savannah Magee
•••
I would like to start off this letter by explaining how even though this year has felt like a never ending roller-coaster with all the ups and downs we all still have many things to be thankful for. This will be a year to remember, the good times and the bad. First, I am thankful for my family and friends who are all safe and healthy. Due to coronavirus, I have worried over the health and safety for my family, friends, and mostly my grandparents. Thankfully, nobody in my family has been seriously ill by the virus. I am also thankful for having the privilege of being able to access hot water and internet. There are many people in the United States who do not have access to these things, so it is truly a blessing to have both. Every day is a gift and I am very thankful for that. You are not guaranteed another day. This is why it is important to look at each day as a cherished gift and be thankful for having another day to live. Overall, besides how difficult this year has been, we have to remember to be thankful for what we have, and see past all the hardships and conflict going on. — Madison McGee
•••
So much has happened over the course of one year. There have been good times and bad times, and I am thankful for them all. I am thankful that I am healthy. Some people are in hospitals right now, and I am so grateful I am not one of them. I am thankful for my shelter, and that my parents can provide for me and give me a place to call home. I am thankful for all my friends that are there for me in hard times. I am grateful for the ability to get from place to place with a working car. I am extremely thankful for all policemen guarding my life, and being there when I need them. I am so grateful for all the things in my life, and I am happy that no matter what, I will always have something to be grateful for. — Abby Murry
•••
I have looked back for many years, and realized that there are many things to be thankful for. The first thing I am thankful for is Jesus. He sacrificed his life for everyone to live on Earth. The second thing I am thankful for is my family. They give up everything they have to make my brother and me happy. The third thing I am thankful for is my friends. They have been there by my side to help me and give me the strength and courage to keep pushing forward. The last thing I am thankful for is my teachers. They have been extremely helpful throughout my life. These are a few things that I am thankful for. — Maddie Payne
•••
2020: the year that everything came crashing down. Even though 2020 has not been the best year for any of us, there are many things that I am grateful for and you should also be grateful for. I am grateful to live in a free country because in other countries they don’t have as much freedom or no freedom at all. I am also grateful for Jesus because nothing is possible without Him. I am then grateful for family and friends because some people are not as fortunate to have family and friends. Finally, I’m grateful for food and a roof over my head because some people don’t have those things. I wrote this letter to prove that when everything is going wrong and you feel like you’re about to collapse, remember that your situation could be worse, and to be grateful for what you have been given. Some people dream of having a life like yours. — Breanna Northsworthy
•••
We have so many things to be grateful for even though this year has been rough. Some things that I am thankful for are being able to do school virtually. Without being able to do school virtually, kids who are not able to go to real school would be missing an important education. I am also thankful that none of my loved ones have gotten the virus. Many other families have had members get this virus, and I am so thankful that we have not. I also am thankful to have a nice house and environment. Some people do not have the luck to have a nice house and I am so very thankful that I do. I am so thankful that I have so many people that love me also. There are many things to be thankful for, a house, a healthy family, school, cars. Many people do not have these luxuries, so we should be so thankful for them. It is easy to take these things for granted, but we should not. We don’t understand how great these things are until we lose them. We should all be thankful this year for all the things we have. — McKenzie Bracken
•••
To me, Thanksgiving is a really exciting holiday. I am thankful because I get to see some of my relatives that I don’t see much. I am thankful for all the joy and laughter that happens on that day. I am really thankful for the food that is made by my family because they are really good cooks. I really appreciate my family for making this such a loving day. — Chandler Tatum
•••
Even though this year was rough and hard, we still have many things to be thankful for. First, I am thankful for my fluffy cat, Petunia (even though she answers to kitty). Second, I’m thankful for my 2 sisters, who enjoy watching movies with me. Next, I am thankful for my mom and dad, who cook food for me. Finally, I’m thankful for my teachers, who help me learn! Even though this year was different, some things still stay the same. We should always be thankful for what we have been given. Even if this year made changes to our lives. — Lily Neal
•••
This was a hard year for everyone including me, but at the same time it was fun so I would love to share some things that I am thankful for. One thing is my amazing family for helping me through this year, especially my beautiful mom. I’m thankful for my dad because of all the hard work he does for my family. I’m thankful for my school, all of my amazing teachers, and especially my community for staying safe and helping other people and their families stay safe from this virus. — Shala Sassin
•••
This year has been a harsh year, but it has been a good one. When I think back about all the joyful and thankful moments, it seems nice. I’m thankful for my sister’s boyfriend and his family for what all they have done for us to help us. My mom and my dad are very caring and funny. My dad is fun to play with and do stuff with. My mom is always there for me and thinks I’m annoying in a funny way. My sister is one of my favorite people that I hang out with. I’m thankful for my family who are there for me. — Crawford Bordelon
•••
Thanksgiving is just around the corner so I have started to think back on things I’m grateful for. One thing I’m thankful for is the friends I’ve been able to keep over quarantine. Sometimes, a friend during a hard time is all you need. Another thing I’m thankful for is my dog because when my parents are at work and my sisters are busy, I get bored. My dog is always there to keep me company. I’m thankful for many things but here is the last one I will list. I’m grateful for my teachers. Even though I’m learning virtually, they have continued to be amazing and learn new things about technology. I hope everyone takes time to appreciate the things they have and remember even though you don’t have everything you should still be grateful. — Soelee Thornhill
•••
As I think back over 2020 and how difficult it has been, I also think of many things I am thankful for. First, I am thankful for us starting from phase 1 in Covid-19, and getting all the way to phase 3. I really thank you all for following the covid-19 restrictions to get to phase 3. Second, I am thankful for Louisiana opening up some more, this would have never happened if you all did not follow the covid-19 restrictions. Next, I am thankful for going to a great middle school, and having a great ELA teacher named MRS. PERKINS. Everybody has many things to be grateful for in life, some more than others, but we should all be grateful for what we have been given. Truett Hosten
•••
As I think back over this year, there have been some tough times and some good times. I find many things to be thankful for even through the bad times. First, I am thankful for my parents and me being safe over these circumstances. Second, I am thankful for my teachers who are teaching me during this pandemic. Finally, I am thankful for all the frontline workers who are going out every day to protect us. We all have many things to be grateful for in our lives, some more than others, but we should all give thanks for what we have been given. — Niharika Valiyaparambil
JENNIE BARFIELD'S CLASS
As I think about all of the beyond crazy things that have happened this year, I have a lot of people to be thankful for. Most importantly, I am thankful for Jesus, who is watching over us as we fight through this disease. He is not only protecting my family and friends, but He has the heart to help everyone strive to beat this battle. I am also thankful for my family and friends who have supported me through the good times as well as the difficult times.
This year has also taught me to be thankful for the ability to be present in worship and how important it is to me. When we were not allowed to gather at church, I missed going to church on Sundays. I am thankful that my friends and family have stayed healthy, and that we are able to go to school and to still do our hobbies even though they may be a little different this year.
This year has been hard, but it has made me thankful for people and things that I took for granted like going to church, school, going out to eat, and being able to be with my family to give thanks for our many blessings in 2020.
Gobble till you wobble, friends! — Mary Blake Achord
•••
Dear Health Care Workers,
We are all so grateful for all that you do for all of us. I can’t imagine the stress you all are handling day in and day out. Your selfless acts of caring for others do not go unnoticed. I understand the risks you face upon entering the clinics, hospitals, or other healthcare settings in which you all are employed, yet you persist without hesitancy.
We appreciate the health care workers tremendously. They have dedicated their lives to help others, and during this crisis now more than ever, we recognize the significance of your roles.
With my mom being a nurse practitioner, it has shown me a different perspective of health care; I really see my mom and all healthcare workers as superheroes. My mom is brave and cares for other moms, too. We would be lost in this “new normal” without our healthcare heroes. I just wanted to thank y’all for persevering through this challenging year. — Sincerely, Jillian Sanders
•••
This Thanksgiving is a little weird due to COVID-19, but there are still things you can be thankful for such as family, friends, and so much more. When COVID-19 broke out earlier this year, we had to be quarantined with our families. During this time, we were able to grow closer together. We were even able to learn things about our family that we may not have known before. We were able to go on nature walks in the woods behind our house. We were also able to sit down and eat dinner together, instead of running to different sporting events. I am really thankful for my family especially during such a scary and uncertain time.
I am also thankful for my friends and technology. We are blessed to be able to have cell phones, computers, and wifi. When the quarantine started, my friends and I were still able to communicate through Facetime and Play Station 4. It really helped pass the time as everything was shut down. We were also able to talk to our friends about the different school work that was due. My best friend Zac would come over and spend the night. I would mostly play my PS4, and he would play his XBOX1 so we could play together. I am very thankful for technology to be able to stay in touch with friends and family.
This Thanksgiving will be different from years past, because we won’t be able to have our normal big family get together. I will really miss being able to see and spend time with our big family. I am really praying for people that don’t have family close on this Thanksgiving. This year has had many challenges, scares, and uncertainty. This Thanksgiving will be the most important and memorable as we have to look at the small things, we are thankful for because some people may have lost people closest to them due to this horrible virus. This Thanksgiving will not be taken for granted. — Triston Theriot
•••
With Thanksgiving approaching, I have more than a lot to be thankful for. My family means the world to me. I have my grandparents, parents, brothers, nephews, and other numerous family members that I am thankful for. I am thankful for such a loving family to grow and make memories with.
My parents have provided me with a very nice life. My dad works out of town to help support our family. It’s hard having him gone a lot, but I’m thankful for his job. I’m thankful that my dad is able to work, and that he sacrifices his time home to make sure Mom and I are taken care of. I am beyond thankful for my mom, and that she takes care of my dad and me. She works all day, comes home to cook, and helps with homework when needed. I’m thankful for parents that teach me to work hard for what I want.
I am thankful for my siblings. Jesse and Garrett are my older brothers. Rebekah is my sister in-law. Growing up with older siblings is something I’m thankful for, because they are always there for me when I need them. If I need help with anything at all, I know I can call one of them. Cooper and Max make me extremely thankful to be their uncle. It’s pretty cool to be an uncle at eleven years old. I’m thankful for the sleepovers we have together, and that I get to teach them like my brothers taught me.
I’m thankful for my grandparents’ health. It makes me realize how blessed I am to have my grandparents here to watch me grow up. PowPow and Nana have taught me so much about kindness and how to treat others. Papa J and Meme have taught me so much about Jesus and His love for me. Both sets of grandparents have taught me life lessons to pass on for generations. I am thankful to be a part of such a loving and encouraging family.
Happy Thanksgiving! — Keegan Brown
•••
Hello, my name is Addison and Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year. Every Thanksgiving, we go to my aunt’s house and see family. This is important to me because I don’t usually get to see my family except my mom, my dad, and my grandparents. I have six cousins in one family. Speaking of family, I’m really excited about this year because I get to see my niece. She doesn't spend Thanksgiving with us usually because it takes 5 hours to get to her house. She is funny and loves Fancy Nancy.
I’m so thankful for West Ridge because the teachers are so caring. Mr. Jowers is my Strings teacher and he is serious yet, he is also kind and gentle. Mrs. Holubec is my PE teacher. PE is one of my favorite subjects because we work as a team to play games together. So far, we have learned to play four square and volley tennis. Mrs. Green is my Social Studies teacher. She is funny and always has something to share. A few days ago, she was telling us about how many plants she has killed. I love all her stories. Mrs. Colvin is my science teacher. She goes with the flow and laughs at our jokes. Mrs. Chrislip is my math teacher. She is straightforward and is very helpful when I have any questions. My very last teacher of the day is Mrs. Barfield, who is my reading teacher. Mrs. Barfield helps us learn by letting us do fun activities like word searches or a game of Kahoot.
This year is different because of COVID. Sometimes, we lose sight of everything we have. If you look around, you can find so many reasons to be thankful. Thanksgiving helps us remember to be thankful and I know COVID has helped us see what we have is important. To quote one of my favorite songs, “There's never been a man on his deathbed who said I wish I'd taken more meetings, cut tougher deals, spent more time spinning work wheels no man has ever said that or ever will the only thing I've heard a man say as it all fades Is I should've spent more time with the ones I love that's what I should've done if I could buy back time, it's what I'd do I'd be the richest man you ever knew” These lyrics tell about how you don’t realize what you have until you lose it, and when you do lose it, you can’t get it back. This tells how if you spend time with family and friends, it will feel like you are the richest man/woman because quality time is the best time.
Have a great Thanksgiving! — Addison Futch
•••
This year has been tough, but there are many things that we can be thankful for! Sometimes, we just need to realize how blessed we are to have all of these wonderful things in our lives. Some things that I am grateful for are family, friends, a good home, a good school to go to, and for God.
I am so thankful for my family. They are always proud of what I have accomplished and go through everything with me. My friends have also been there for me, and I am so glad that God put them in my life. I am thankful that my parents work hard so they can put a roof over my head.
My school, West Ridge Middle School, has had an impact on me, and I am glad that I go to a good, safe school. During this time, God has been with my family and me keeping us safe during the hurricanes and keeping us healthy. I know that I can do anything with God by my side. “Be Strong and Courageous”- Joshua 1:9.
Happy Thanksgiving! — Carley Ernst
•••
I am so lucky and I have so many things to be thankful for. Way too many to fit them all in one tiny letter, but a few of the many things I am so thankful for are all my teachers and educators! They have supported me throughout the school year, and I have no doubt that they will continue to support me through the rest of the years! My teachers have taught, and are still teaching me very important skills that I will rely on in my future careers! They are very important to me, and that is why they are one of the many things that I have been blessed with in my life!
Another example of something I am thankful for, is my family, and my friends! In tough times, they are always there for me. They make me feel safe and happy when I am around them, and some kids don't have this blessing. I have family and friends that I can be myself around them and feel comfortable! They love me for who I am, and I love them! For this, I am more than grateful for them.
Finally, I am grateful for shelter! I have a home that has locked doors and a roof over my head. Not everyone has the chance to even have somewhere safe to sleep at night. There are people who are sleeping outside in the streets. I don't have to suffer through that, so I am so thankful!
These are a few examples of what I am thankful for, just to name a few! Some other things I am thankful for are food, water, my church, warm showers, and my clothes!
Happy Thanksgiving! — Emma Murry
•••
Thanksgiving is all about giving and being thankful for all the people and things that you have in your life. As my mom always tells me, “Be thankful for all the things that you have that other children don’t.” Back then, I didn’t really listen because I thought it was nothing, but now I see that it really is something. Now, I see that she is right, other children might not have as much as me, so I really have to be thankful for what I have. Now, when we sit down at the table on Thanksgiving Day, I will think to myself, if this is really true, it must change, now! Kids, or all people in fact, should have friends, they should have family, and they should have hope. I continue to think to myself; this is not right I need to help, I need to, but how? So now, I will make a plan to help these people because Thanksgiving is about CARING.
Happy Thanksgiving! — Xander Renaud
•••
This year has had so many ups and downs. Many questions throughout the year. So many things have changed or been cancelled. But through it all, we still have so much to be thankful for. I am most thankful for my family. We have been home so much more this year and we have found ways to still have fun. We went on walks, fishing, exploring and just driving around. I have been more thankful for them now than I was before.
I am also thankful for my friends. My neighborhood friends, school friends and baseball team friends. We have all found new normal this year. My neighborhood friends and I could still ride bikes, skateboard and hang out. My school friends and I got to play a little football and finally came to school all together. And finally, my baseball friends and I got to have a little bit of a season and win some championships. I am glad I could still see my friends this year.
I hope things go back to normal soon so we can get back to the things we all like to do. I hope we can get rid of the masks too. But for now, I am thankful for still being able to enjoy the little things of 2020. Happy Thanksgiving, 2020! — Dylan Blazier
•••
Thankful, Thankful, Thankful!! Yes, ladies and gentleman you know what time it is. It's Thanksgiving!!! Aren't you all excited? With Thanksgiving, I hope you see what you are all thankful for, I know what I'm so thankful for. On Thanksgiving, I hope you go out and see your family, or they come to you. Whatever might you do, I just hope that you know that there will always be at least one person that is thankful for you no matter what you think. I'm thankful for you, I'm thankful for everyone here. If you don't celebrate Thanksgiving, that's fine, I just wish you a happy thanksgiving. During quarantine, everyone gained some pounds, but with Thanksgiving, after I eat so much turkey, I'm going to have to get some new pants. Thanksgiving is a time to spend with the ones you love, so I want you all to go tell your loved ones that you are much thankful for them.
I know that a lot of people are starting to decorate for Christmas. I’m part of those people, but before you get ready for Santa and his reindeer to come, just celebrate for the turkey that you will be eating. I know I will be eating a lot of turkey, dressing, mashed potato soup, and all kinds of food with the ones I love and am thankful for. If you are having a hard time finding what you are thankful for, here are some things I'm thankful for: God, my family, Chick-Fil-A, my teachers, our world, my friends, and a lot more things, but just wanted to let you know that you should be thankful for yourself too. Happy Thanksgiving! — Valerie Donahoe
•••
I love Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. My family travels to my grandparents or a place that we haven’t been to before. We love to get together and have fun. I know I'm only 12 years old but I have been to many different states. They were all with my family. I love my family and what they do for me. They are great and they are so much fun. Thanksgiving is more than just the meal we eat. It means a lot more to me. My family doesn’t live in Louisiana. We live in so many different places. Thanksgiving is the time of year that I get to see my family. Thanksgiving is more than the food we eat; it's about family. — Hayze Boyte
•••
This year I am Thankful for: Even though this year has been difficult and different, we still can have fun at Thanksgiving. I think we are all thankful to have Thanksgiving this year even if we can’t have our whole family over. This year, I am most thankful for my family because no one in my family has gotten sick yet. Also, I am thankful that I get to go to school and that I haven’t had to quarantine this year. Although there are a lot of restrictions this year, I am still very happy that I get to celebrate Thanksgiving. As well as celebrating Thanksgiving, I look forward to celebrating Christmas. Also, I am so thankful that I get to write this letter. With this letter, I am happy that I have friends and family to help me through hard times. — Rylee Davis
•••
It's been a challenging year, but it's definitely something to remember. We have all faced many challenges throughout the year, but there are many things to be thankful for! I have realized just how much I really do have over quarantine, and I am so thankful for it all! So many people have lost things during this pandemic and the many hurricanes, but I have seen just how strong our community is, and I know we can make it through these tough times together.
A few things I am thankful for are my friends, loved ones, my teachers, doctors, police officers, firefighters, and many more! All of these people have encouraged me, taught and shown me things I never knew where possible. A few more things I am thankful for are my home, my pets, my possessions and everything I own. I never realized how lucky I am to have what I have until this pandemic started. I realized how many people have very little to anything and just how good I have it. I am so thankful for my family and everything I own. A few more things I am thankful for are my coaches, my teammates, food and finally water. So many people have had a short supply of food lately, especially this year, and I feel so lucky to be able to walk into my house any time and have a variety of food. This year my family and I are donating some canned food to the homeless so we can give back to all the people in the community. All in all, I am so thankful for everything I have, and I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving. — Landry Passman
•••
I don’t have a perfect life, but I am thankful for some things. I am thankful for my mom and dad. My mom and dad are so sweet and I love them as big as heaven. I know sometimes I get in trouble, but like God, I know my parents love me no matter what happens they always forgive me; they may be disappointed in me, but they always love me. That is why I will always love my mom and dad.
Another thing I am thankful for is my friends. I am really thankful for my friends. They are so nice to me. I have this one friend particular that makes me smile and laugh. Her name is Chloe. She is so funny and makes me smile all the time when I see her. Chloe is really smart and hilarious. I like being around her all the time. That is why I am thankful for her. She is the best thing I have and my family.
The last thing I am thankful for is my teacher and a good school that cares about me. I am thankful for my teacher Mrs. Barfield because she is good at teaching. She is helping me through Reading and English; which I am not good at!!!! She is so sweet and helpful. The reason I am thankful for my school is because they care about their students and they keep us straight. This proves how I am thankful for my family, teacher, school, and my good friend, Chloe! — Emma T.
•••
There has been a lot happening this Thanksgiving, but there are still some things that I am very thankful for such as my family. They have given me a lot this past year, even though we have been through a lot with COVID-19. I am thankful for being able to still go to church. I don't know about you, but we have been doing a lot to help with COVID-19 like wearing masks, social distancing, and not being too mad at quarantine so I can protect myself and the people around me.
I am also thankful that I can do a lot to help others. We went to help the needy and supply them with food. I am thankful to have the capability to help cut down trees and pick up sticks for the elderly when the two hurricanes and the tornado came at Easter. I am also thankful that I have been able to help my neighbors by bringing in their groceries. I also help at our family restaurant, The Kitchen, by cleaning the tables and dishes. I am extremely thankful for that because I can make a little side money to reward myself.
I hope you also have done something to help with COVID-19 and your community. Happy Thanksgiving to all! — Harrison Kent
•••
I would like to share everything that I'm thankful for. There are a lot of things that come to my mind that I would like to share with you.
First, I'm grateful for my friends and family. If you don't know, friends and family always come first before you do anything else in life. Another thing that I'm thankful for is all of my teachers. I hope they stay safe and healthy through all of the crazy things taking place in 2020.
I am also very thankful for my school, West Ridge Middle School. School may not be the best thing ever, but it's something that will help me prepare for my future. School is not just one thing for you, it's everything to you. It provides you with an education that will help you go through life situations, and someday bring you a career and family. There are a lot of things school can do, other than just learning and reading books. It teaches a life that will forever be yours. Another thing school has brought me is friends. Friends that have become like family, they are always there for me and always have my back.
I hope you enjoy this. I love all my teachers, all of my friends, and all my family no matter where they live. I want to thank you for being here for us. — Gabe Swanson
•••
There are so many things that I’m grateful for and fortunate to have, I have no idea where to begin. These are just a few things I’m grateful for. It would take me an extremely long time to write down everything that I’m grateful for. These are the most important things, and a few small things. I’m incredibly grateful for my family. They are some of the ones that help me get through these hard times. The other people that help me through these times are my friends. They are always there for me so I always need to be there for them. I’m thankful for the shelter I have during the cold and hot seasons. I’m EXTREMELY grateful for my health during this pandemic. I’m thankful for my school and my teachers who take or took every moment of their day to help me learn. I’m thankful that I’m able to go to church and worship. I’m so incredibly thankful that I’m still able to go to dance and have a chance to perform. I’m grateful for those teachers who teach me, who take time out of their day to teach me. Sometimes I forget how fortunate I am to have and be able to do all these things. I’m mostly grateful for the doctors out there who are helping people. Risking their life so others don’t have to lose theirs. The doctors who try to keep families from suffering a loss.
I’m also grateful for a lot of little things, but it would take me waaaaaaaaaay too long to list them all. I know I am EXTREMELY thankful that I have my pets. I’m thankful for the bed I have to sleep in. The blankets that keep me warm during the night. I’m grateful to have my heater for when I’m cold. I’m grateful to have a fan to cool me off when it's hot. I’m grateful for the shoes I have to walk in so I don’t get my feet too cold or hurt. I’m thankful for the jackets I have to keep me dry or warm. I’m very thankful for my food and water. I’m glad that I’m able to read. I know I’m incredibly fortunate to have the things, so I need to be happy to have the big and little things. — Sincerely, Anna Beth Ferguson
•••
Thanksgiving is a holiday about being thankful and being with family. Thanksgiving was first celebrated in 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag held an autumn feast. These few paragraphs state what I am grateful for and what I love about Thanksgiving.
I love Thanksgiving because I get to spend time with my family and eat my mom’s delicious cooking. Another reason I love Thanksgiving is because I love autumn, it isn't too hot, like summer and it isn’t too cold, like winter, it is the perfect temperature! My final reason I love Thanksgiving is the trees. I went to Iowa about a month ago, the trees were all orange, red and yellow. The trees were so beautiful, I have a couple pictures of the trees there, my sister took them when we were walking down a trail, we just had to take a picture because they were so pretty!
I am thankful for all of my family to be here for Thanksgiving, I rarely get to see all of my family all in one place. I am thankful for all the food my mom cooks, not only must it take a while to cook all of that but also, my mom cooks the best food, the food she cooks is really yummy. — Olivia Kinzer
•••
I am thankful for the deer in the woods. I am thankful for my dad who spends time with me by taking me hunting. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my mother who pushes me forward. I am thankful to God for life. I am thankful for fishing. I am thankful for my cousin. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my grandparents who let us leave our boat at his house. — John Cox
