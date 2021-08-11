The Ouachita Citizen announced new subscription rates today, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
The price for a single copy issue will not increase, remaining $1. This charge includes sales of the newspaper inside retail establishments as well as at newspaper vending machines.
Subscription rates, including applicable state sales tax, will change to the following:
Ouachita Parish mail delivery for one year: $44.39;
Ouachita Parish mail delivery for two years: $78.34;
Senior citizen (65 plus) mail delivery for one year: $33.95;
Senior citizen (65 plus) mail delivery for two years: $57.45;
Out of parish mail delivery for one year: $49.61;
Out of parish mail delivery for two years: $88.78;
Out of state mail delivery for one year: $52.00;
Out of state mail delivery for two years: $92.00;
Digital subscription: $41.73.
The senior citizen rate is not applicable for out-of-parish and out-of-state subscribers.
