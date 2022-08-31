A dispute between Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley and the parish firefighters’ union about arranging more hazard pay spilled over into social media and led to alleged threats against the jury president last week.
A handful of parish firefighters from the Ouachita Parish Fire Department’s Local 1694 union met with Smiley and other police jurors on Aug. 23 to discuss the possibility of securing more hazard pay.
The following day, former parish firefighter David Lehne published a post on Facebook, claiming that Smiley objected to more hazard pay. In Lehne’s post, he also claimed Smiley said, “The general public has noticed y’all’s $80,000 trucks with $112,000 mowing equipment and trailer parked at those fire stations.”
Lehne said he spoke out because others in the department feared retaliation.
“This is a slap in the face to me or any other fireman who busted our a** for years to support ourselves and a family,” stated Lehne’s Aug. 24 post on Facebook. “So what if they drive a nice truck. U mad?”
The union later issued a statement from its Facebook page, apparently disputing Smiley’s remarks though the union did not specifically name Smiley.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Smiley confirmed the quote about $80,000 trucks but explained he was not trying to imply that firefighters made too much money. Instead, Smiley said he feared the public might reach such a conclusion if the Police Jury awarded hazard pay to firefighters.
After the social media posts were published, he began receiving threatening messages, Smiley said.
Smiley also claimed he had been told that his meeting with the union was recorded.
“That is wiretapping, and it’s illegal,” Smiley said. “You can’t record a conversation without both parties knowing. And then to have people get on Facebook and send me messages that they hope my house burns down is distasteful. There’s been a lot of that.”
According to Dylan McGuffee, OPFD captain and member of the union, the meeting with Smiley was not recorded.
“We didn’t record that meeting,” McGuffee said. “We just reported to our guys what was said in that meeting.”
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the OPFD union’s request for some $2.5 million in hazard pay, compensating firefighters for their past work during the COVID-19 pandemic. If approved, the Police Jury would cover the additional personnel cost through its American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.
The fire department’s union initiated discussions about hazard pay with police jurors in April. According to McGuffee, an OPFD union subcommittee met individually with most of the police jurors before the proposal was presented to the Police Jury at its meeting on July 5.
McGuffee claimed Smiley was reluctant to return the subcommittee’s calls. According to Smiley, he received a text message May 26 about meeting with the subcommittee and responded that he would meet with them. After that, the two “played some phone tag” and “may have spoken once,” according to Smiley.
No decisions were made at the Police Jury’s July 5 meeting. Police jurors Smiley, Jack Clampit and Larry Bratton met with the OPFD union last week to further discuss firefighters’ compensation.
McGuffee said Smiley did not want to talk about hazard pay at the meeting.
“It was kind of dumbfounding how the meeting went,” McGuffee said. “Smiley said he was only interested in talking about a base raise. Not one time did we ever get a chance to make our proposal.”
According to Smiley, police jurors did not bring up a base salary raise. He said the OPFD union asked for the salary hike because of issues with retention.
The OPFD had lost 11 employees in the past 15 months, all of whom have been with the fire department for less than 15 years, according to McGuffee.
“We’re losing guys at an alarming rate,” McGuffee said.
McGuffee claimed Smiley told the subcommittee there was no chance of receiving hazard pay for working through the pandemic.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re not expecting anything, and to be honest we’re OK with that,” McGuffee said. “We knew there was a strong possibility that it would get shot down. But to not even negotiate in good faith and then to downright insult our guys, that was just really uncalled for.”
Smiley said the Policy Jury had received many requests for hazard pay but had not awarded hazard pay to anybody. He also said the OPFD previously received some $2.5 million in CARES Act funds.
“That money could have been used to pay their employees hazard pay,” Smiley said. “But that money went into their general fund. Other people got CARES Act funding and they paid their employees with it.”
According to Bratton, police jurors told the OPFD union that a base salary raise would be much more beneficial and easier to arrange than hazard pay.
“It’s all about long term,” Bratton said. “We feel like it’s more important for us to increase their base salaries so that we can make the Ouachita Parish Fire Department a place that makes a great living wage but that is also able to recruit and maintain people.”
Smiley said it was not his intention to upset anybody or create a divide between the Police Jury and OPFD.
“I answer to 27,000 people and we represent 160,000 people,” Smiley said. “The Police Jury is just trying to make good sound decisions with ARPA funding that will benefit the majority of people in the parish.”
According to Bratton, the Police Jury planned to continue negotiating with the OPFD union to reach an agreement about a base salary raise.
