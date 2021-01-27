Three people became candidates for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport last week during qualifying for the March 20 election to fill the vacancy left by former Chief Judge Felicia Williams’ retirement.
Williams, who served as chief judge at the time, retired from the bench in September.
Candidates for the office include Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson, and local attorney and minister J. Garland Smith.
They are each Democrats.
Hunter, who served as a member of the state House of Representatives before he was elected to the district court in 2018, said he qualified to continue his public service. Hunter defended his candidacy against objections he had not yet served a full term at the district court.
“I am sure there are some people who will say I only served here on the district court for two years,” Hunter said. “It’s really not about me, but about giving the people in this minority sub district someone who fights for them.”
He hoped to serve at the Second Circuit to ensure the state’s judiciary remained “a respectable institution.”
“What makes me different is that I’ve done public defender work, I’ve done legal services,” said Hunter. “I’ve worked as a state representative, how laws are written and how they should be applied. I know about criminal justice reform.”
According to Hunter, his campaign might not be visible because of social distancing restrictions in response to COVID-19.
“I’m looking forward to meeting people,” Hunter said. “I apologize for not being able to shake as many hands because of COVID-19. We’re going to run a very safe, and I emphasize ‘very safe,’ campaign.”
Jefferson and Smith did not return The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment before the newspaper went to press Tuesday night.
The Second Circuit’s First District, Section 1C, includes portions of southern Monroe.
Early voting for the March 20 election is March 6 through March 13.
