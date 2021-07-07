Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 17, north of Kilbourne, on Monday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., that claimed the life of an unrestrained adult driver and two unrestrained juvenile passengers.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Nissan Versa, driven by 35-year-old Rhona N. Sanders of Kilbourne, was traveling east on Chickasaw Loop Road, approaching LA Hwy 17. For reasons still under investigation, Sanders failed to yield at a stop sign and entered LA Hwy 17. This action resulted in a collision between the Nissan and a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Paden Posey, of Oak Grove.
Sanders and two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were three additional passengers, inside the Nissan, that were injured and transported to a local hospital. Posey was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
