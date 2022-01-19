Three students suing the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe asked a federal judge earlier this month to find the medical school in contempt for allegedly harassing them.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty suggested the three students file a motion of contempt and motion to enforce a previous judgment in light of the students’ claims that VCOM had suspended a student for not wearing a mask on campus.
The student, Matthew Willis, claimed VCOM limited his involvement in curriculum activities until the school’s Honor Code Council could evaluate students’ complaints that his refusal to get vaccinated or wear a mask endangered public health.
By requiring only unvaccinated students to wear masks, VCOM violated the court’s orders, the three students argued in a Jan. 7 memorandum.
VCOM has argued its policies requiring masks follows guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“However, this is incorrect as, according to the CDC, it is advised that those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in public,” stated the students’ Jan. 7 memorandum in support of motion to enforce judgment. “Clearly VCOM’s masking policy is not in line with the CDC or IHE guidance and is, instead, applied solely to unvaccinated students, in violation of the Consent Judgment.”
The students claimed that VCOM’s policies could result in the expulsion of a student for not wearing a mask or a “permanent mark on the student’s transcript for ‘ethical violations,’” which could harm their future employment prospects.
In early 2021, Willis as well as Rachel Magliulo, of Ouachita Parish, and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish, sued VCOM earlier this year for allegedly harassing them in light of their refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. The three students requested exemptions on religious grounds, which were ultimately granted.
The three students are represented by attorneys Christina Slay and Kenneth Whittle, of the Alexandria law firm Bolen, Parker, Brenner, Lee and Miller.
VCOM operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Some 300 students are enrolled at VCOM, but only the three student plaintiffs have not been vaccinated.
Later, Doughty issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting VCOM from retaliating against the students. VCOM denied any such activity. In October, Doughty issued a consent judgment that found the students’ requests for a religious exemption to be a valid written dissent. Doughty also ordered the students follow reasonable safety measures while attending VCOM.
Doughty set a hearing for early March to entertain oral arguments about the students and VCOM’s motions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.