State officials are trying to figure out how to remedy a decline in TOPS scholarship participation throughout the state.
The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, known as TOPS, is a merit-based scholarship funded by the state. The program offers scholarships to Louisiana residents attending public colleges, universities and vocational schools in the state.
Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner on higher education, spoke to the House Committee on Appropriations last week about the declining participation numbers during its meeting to discuss the 2024 fiscal year budget for higher education.
As the number of high school graduates in the state has declined, so has the number of eligible TOPS recipients, Reed said. Acceptance rates for TOPS scholarships have also seen a decline, she said.
For those who were eligible that did not use TOPS last year, 12.9 percent of the students missed the one-year deadline to accept their TOPS scholarship, according to Reed, and 56.8 percent enrolled at a school part-time.
TOPS does not cover part-time enrollment.
Fourteen percent of the eligible students enrolled at a school out of state, while 15 percent of students, or 8,000 TOPS eligible students, did not go anywhere.
“They’re not in a national database,” Reed said. “They’re not in our state’s database. So, we have to continue to ask the question: What is happening in terms of talent development? And how do we reach these students?”
Reed said the declining participation is particularly concerning due to the large number of students who are eligible for the scholarship but still choose not to use it.
Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, asked if the declining numbers were correlated to the lack of face-to-face institution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Reed and Sujuan Boutté, executive director of the state Office of Student Financial Assistance, there has been a continuous decline in participation since before the start of the pandemic.
Among the various types of awards, Boutté said, the TOPS Tech award, which provides scholarships for students to attend a vocational or technical school, has the highest percentage of eligible recipients not appearing on records. The percentage of students now showing up on records decreases as the requirements for each scholarship increases, which Boutté attributed to students’ preparedness to attend a post-secondary institution.
“What we’re checking is did those students go straight to work,” Boutté said. “We are seeing those greater trends for those that were enrolled part-time, those that missed the deadline. Those are your most affected students.”
Other states are luring TOPS eligible students with incentives like bigger scholarships and better financial aid, Reed noted.
Reed emphasized the importance of communication and outreach, especially in high school, to ensure students are aware of the TOPS program.
“We’ve got to meet students where they are, and make sure that they know that there are opportunities for them to pursue education,” Reed said.
