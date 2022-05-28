University of Louisiana Monroe Police Director Tom Torregrossa will serve the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police for the next five years as its sergeant at arms. Torregrossa will serve all police chiefs in the state, with an emphasis on police leadership within higher education.
He was elected to serve the LACP by his peers at the North Louisiana Chiefs meeting at Grambling State University on May 12. Torregrossa hopes to strengthen relationships between the approximate 350 municipal police departments and all university police departments.
“My goal is to bring university chiefs from the UL System, LSU System and Southern University System, along with the community college chiefs, to the table for meaningful conversation,” Torregrossa said. “Higher education institutions face challenges in terms of safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and visitors to our respective campuses.”
Torregrossa has served in law enforcement for 43 years, with the past six years at ULM. He views this leadership position as an opportunity to unite the research prowess of higher education with better training opportunities for both college and municipal police departments.
“The university campuses throughout Louisiana are huge economic drivers for their areas. Each university campus is unique in its own way and with the resources within higher education, we can open the door to research and training,” he said.
