Wendi Tostenson D.P.A. has been selected and has accepted to serve as the Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Services at Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC).
The position replaced the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Tostenson previously served as LDCC’s Executive Director of Workforce and Economic Development.
“Dr. Tostenson shares the vision of a world-class institution that leads in both academic endeavors and workforce training,” said Dr. Randy Esters, chancellor at LDCC. “Those two areas have traditionally been independent and not very integrated.”
Tostenson is an experienced higher education administrator and powerful student advocate. Since joining LDCC in 2019, Tostenson developed multiple new non-degree certificate programs to serve workforce development demands within the healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, and construction sectors.
“I feel incredibly honored to have been selected for this post. I will serve honorably and excellently because these students and employees deserve nothing less,” said Tostenson.
She began her new role on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.