The governing board of the area’s tourism bureau voted this week to give $18,390 to the Krewe de Riviere for Mardi Gras bands in 2023 after overlooking the application in July.
Tourism board questions band money for Krewes
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- East All-Stars announced for sixth annual I-20 Bowl
- Monroe woman accused of stabbing father after watching ‘Chucky’
- Mistakes stack up for Sterlington in loss to Union
- Ouachita holds on to win thriller against ASH
- West Monroe makes West Ouachita pay for early mistakes in blowout win
- Former Neville quarterback Brister arrested after deadly hit-and-run
- OCS hosts Cedar Creek with district title on the line
- Obituaries - October 12, 2022
- Neville makes quick work of Grant
- MARTIN: Best week in the parish arrives
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
Early voting for the Nov. 8 primary election begins Oct. 25, with Ouachita Parish ballots in… Read moreEarly voting begins Oct. 25
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Students from St. Frederick High School in Monroe spent the past week collecting a truckload… Read moreSt. Fred students help with Ida relief
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to approve a liquor license for Arena Billiards… Read moreCitizens protest West Monroe bar’s liquor license
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The governing board of the area’s tourism bureau voted this week to give $18,390 to the Krew… Read moreTourism board questions band money for Krewes
The city of Monroe has announced the designation of a new Louisiana Certified Cultural Distr… Read moreMonroe announces new cultural district
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
John Bel Edwards, the man who won Louisiana’s two most expensive races for governor, has jus… Read moreJeremy Alford:
The University of Louisiana-Monroe’s TRIO Programs have been awarded $1,472,088 over the nex… Read moreULM TRIO awarded $1.4 million grant
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish School Board voted Tuesday to spend $1.3 million remodeling and expandin… Read moreOuachita High to get $1.3-million expansion
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
If a minister is not teaching from the Bible, the minister is leading you straight into a ditch. Read moreFor the Ages: A tinge of gospel
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
We have all felt great empathy for the citizens of Florida and their losses from hurricane Ian. Read moreBill Roark: Home insurance rates likely to rise again
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
Louisiana graduating high school students’ miserable performance on the ACT college readines… Read moreJeff Sadow: Reform school accountability
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
After 31 excruciating months, Americans are ready to move on from COVID-19. Even President J… Read moreJeff Crouere: Americans moving on
- By Michael Reagan reagan@caglecartoons.com
I know it’s a stretch. Read moreMIchael Reagan: Don’t let Biden turn U.S. into California
Louisiana voters cannot personally tell President Biden he’s out of touch with reality or ch… Read moreEDITORIAL: Re-elect John Kennedy
Louisiana voters will decide the fate of eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution… Read moreEDITORIAL: Recommendations for amendments
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Some might see it as a toss-up. Read moreMARTIN: Best week in the parish arrives
Days ahead of its anticipated battle against Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian reclaimed its s… Read moreOCS returns to No. 1 in latest LSWA poll
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman last week after she allegedl… Read moreWest Monroe woman arrested for jumping resident’s fence
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Christian Eagles aren’t just hot heading into the titanic district showdown bet… Read moreOCS hosts Cedar Creek with district title on the line
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.