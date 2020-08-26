The Sterlington Town Council agreed this week to delay amending an ordinance governing alcohol sales which was requested by the Ouachita Parish School Board as part of the school system’s negotiations to buy land for a new middle school.
As previously explained to the Town Council by School Board Vice President Greg Manley, the School Board plans to buy 40 acres of land for $1.2 million from Monroe businessman Eddie Hakim. The proposed middle school site is off Keystone Road, across from Sterlington High School.
After the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Caesar Velasquez told The Ouachita Citizen he was concerned the Town Council’s reticence to approve the ordinance amendment could endanger the middle school project.
That would be the case because Hakim sought an amendment to Sterlington’s ordinances that would allow schools, churches and other organizations to waive the legal requirement that no businesses selling packaged liquor could operate within 300 feet of their establishments.
“Yes, I am concerned,” Velasquez said. “The sale of the land to the School Board was contingent on this. Maybe with more discussion, the Town Council will approve it.”
On Wednesday, Manley told The Ouachita Citizen he was surprised to learn the Town Council had decided to delay action on the alcohol ordinance amendment.
"I'm surprised that the Sterlington town council did not approve the ordinance at last night's meeting," Manley said. "I'm hopeful any questions or concerns can be answered in a timely fashion in order for the Ouachita Parish School Board to work out and finalize a buy/sell agreement with the land owner. Time is of the essence in building the new Sterlington Middle School due to our current over crowding situation.
"The Ouachita Parish School Board also feels this is a great location for the new Sterlington Middle School due to the proximity to the Sterlington Elementary and High schools. We have plans for the traffic to flow easily among all three schools with entrances and exits on both the north and south ends of the property."
Opposition to amending the alcohol ordinance appeared to stem from a previous agreement between town and Hakim, not with the alcohol ordinance change itself.
Specifically, Town Council members had tossed around the possibility of terminating a 2014 cooperative endeavor agreement with Hakim, according to Town Council member Brian McCarthy. Under the cooperative endeavor agreement, Sterlington agreed to reimburse Hakim for up to $4.5 million in infrastructure work to his acreage if he developed the property and generated the same amount in sales tax and property tax revenues.
When the alcohol ordinance amendment item came up for discussion, Town Council members skipped discussion and voted to delay action on the matter. Afterward, Town Council member Ron Hill voiced his opposition to the vote.
“I don’t know why we would delay it,” said Hill, who also voiced opposition to terminating the agreement with Hakim. “We’re just putting in provisions that someone can apply for a waiver.”
Town Council members Zack Howse, Matt Talbert and Brian McCarthy questioned whether the agreement with Hakim was specific enough to protect the town’s investment. There appeared to be some confusion about how the agreement with Hakim operated.
According to Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, the agreement does not require Sterlington to issue a one-time $4.5-million check to Hakim as reimbursement for any work he does — regardless of whether the property lies empty or is developed. Instead, Sterlington would reimburse Hakim up to $4.5 million only if the property was developed to generate tax revenues for the payments, according to Jones.
“A vote against is kind of a vote to kill the school there,” Jones said.
Hill likened the agreement with Hakim to a toll road project where the public entity recoups its investment in building the road by imposing tolls on motorists.
“To me, it’s the same thing,” Hill said. “Do you want to hold up this project and the school?”
Hill suggested some Town Council members opposed amending the alcohol ordinance because of personal reservations about Hakim.
“If you have a problem with that individual, that’s your problem,” Hill said. “I don’t.”
After the meeting, Town Council members denied having any reservations about Hakim but clarified their concerns that they did not understand the cooperative endeavor agreement.
“We just want clarity,” Howse said.
Town Council members were not the only officials in Sterlington who opposed the agreement with Hakim, apparently.
“Mr. Shelton indicated he wanted to cancel it but it’s not a fiscal matter,” said Jones, referring to Sterlington’s fiscal administrator I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr.
The state appointed Shelton as the town’s fiscal administrator last year on the heels of an auditor’s report that questioned Sterlington’s ability to continue to operate in light of some $20 million the town owed. The debt was accumulated under former Mayor Vern Breland. Breland was recently indicted the Ouachita Parish Grand Jury on one felony count of malfeasance in office.
“I don’t feel like we should be holding the school project hostage,” Hill said. “Let’s get her going.”
