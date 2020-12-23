The Sterlington Town Council declined to act this week on a local business owner’s complaint over a former mayor’s pledge to install sewer lines for free if she allowed the town to annex her businesses.
Earlier this month, Kitty Aulakh, of Monroe, informed the Town Council she would seek to deannex her businesses from the town of Sterlington because former Mayor Vern Breland promised in 2011 to extend sewer lines to her businesses and tie into the town’s sewer system but never did.
Two people claimed to have heard Breland make the pledge while Town Council member Matt Talbert characterized such a promise as illegal since state law does not allow a town’s mayor to spend public funds without the council’s express or implicit approval.
Aulakh owns the Super Mart across from Johnny’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy 165. Sterlington officials have referred to the business as a solid generator of sales tax revenues for the town.
Based on remarks made during the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the dispute between Aulakh and the Town Council took to social media. Parties on each side referred to Facebook posts they had published concerning the matter.
“I really didn’t appreciate what Matt put on the Facebook,” said Aulakh, referring to a Dec. 9 post in which Talbert had shared a news article by The Ouachita Citizen and wrote, “Sterlington has come a long way in 2 years. Doing things above the table and doing whats right always.”
In his Facebook post, Talbert appeared to suggest Aulakh’s de-annexation request was not strictly about gaining access to the town’s sewer system.
“If sewer were the issue in this case the town would be given the opportunity to correct the issue,” stated Talbert’s post.
On Tuesday, Aulakh wanted to know how her businesses would benefit by remaining within the town’s corporate limits.
According to Aulakh, owning a business in Sterlington was more costly than operating in the unincorporated areas of Ouachita Parish because of her property tax bill.
“Right now in Sterlington, I’m paying higher property taxes,” she said.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, asked the Town Council to delay taking action on the matter.
“Let’s find out what everyone is upset about,” Jones said.
Jones argued Aulakh’s complaint had shifted from seeking the fulfillment of a pledge to wanting lower property taxes. According to Aulakh, Jones was twisting her words.
Previously, Aulakh indicated she sought only to de-annex, but on Tuesday she indicated a willingness to negotiate a compromise with town officials.
“You’re looking for sewer,” Talbert said. “Would that remedy the situation?”
“Probably,” said Aulakh, though she asked for time to confer with her attorney, Charlie Heck, of Monroe.
Town Council member Brian McCarthy noted the sales tax revenues generated by Aulakh’s store and asked whether Aulakh would be willing to discuss another remedy.
“Regardless of what happened under the Breland administration, this is an integrity challenge,” McCarthy said. “That’s why I’m on the fence.”
“You bring a lot to the town,” he added.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez estimated the cost for installing a new sewer line could be as much as $50,000, not including the cost of acquiring right-of-way needed to lay the lines.
Aulakh claimed she was told the price estimate was significantly less.
“That was the deal: $7,500, that was it,” she said.
Velasquez described Aulakh’s figure as only a quote.
“It was a little more costly,” Velasquez said.
Breland left office in late 2018. He currently faces a criminal charge for malfeasance in office. Under Breland, Sterlington racked up millions in bonded indebtedness.
According to a Legislative Auditor’s report, while Breland was mayor the town spent millions of dollars on unlawful expenditures, ignored public bid law on large public works projects and falsified state documents so it could take on more debt.
