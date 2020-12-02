Sterlington officials say the town’s financial standing and budget for 2021 show Sterlington could soon ask a district court judge to relieve the town of state oversight.
I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr. currently serves as the town’s fiscal administrator and is tasked with handling all financial decisions in Sterlington. At the state’s request, a Fourth Judicial District Court judge appointed Shelton to serve in the role after Sterlington failed to make a debt service payment in late 2018. At that time, Sterlington had racked up some $20 million in bonded indebtedness with not enough revenues to pay back any of the debt.
The state’s decision to request the appointment of a fiscal administrator meant that Mayor Caesar Velasquez and the Sterlington Town Council serve in an advisory capacity.
The Town Council is expected to meet Tuesday to adopt its budgets for 2020 and 2021. Though Sterlington projected a budget surplus of some $5,000 for the current year, the town could realize as much as some $77,000, budget documents show.
In 2021, Sterlington’s general fund revenues are expected to reach some $1.34 million while expenditures are projected to reach some $1.28 million, leaving a surplus of some $137,000.
“We are going to show a surplus, and that should put us in the position where we don’t need a fiscal administrator,” Velasquez told The Ouachita Citizen. “We have to be fiscally responsible for our bonded indebtedness. As long as we are no longer behind on debt service payments, we no longer need it.”
Town Council member Ron Hill, who serves as mayor pro tempore, suggested the cost of having a fiscal administrator was an expense the town could do without. In some cases, a fiscal administrator could command a salary of up to $150,000 a year.
“The only comment I would make on that is that we certainly hope to escape fiscal administration as early as we are allowed by the state,” Hill said. “There is a non-trivial cost involved with that and not having to cover it would certainly help our cause.”
Hill and Velasquez could not say when they might be freed from state oversight. Currently, Sterlington is not behind on any debt service payments.
“As of right now, we’re up to date,” Velasquez said.
According to town officials, auditors arrived earlier this week to review the town’s financial documents and prepare an audit report for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. Sterlington’s last audit report reviewed its finances during the 2017 fiscal year and showed some state laws may have been broken. Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland, who was in office at the time, has since been indicted for malfeasance in office.
According to Velasquez, the state Legislative Auditor’s office had suggested the results of the two audits might help paint a picture of the town’s previous financial troubles as well as its recovery since then.
“The timeline will depend on the audit,” Velasquez said. “Our 2017 audit was a terrible audit. We believe our 2018 audit will show the poor shape of our town’s finances, and we believe our 2019 audit will show our efforts to stop the bleeding. Our records this year will show what we’ve done to be fiscally responsible.”
According to Hill, Velasquez was capable of leading the town with the assistance of an internal accountant and the Town Council.
“But we will escape fiscal administration when the state allows this for the town, and not before,” Hill said. “It is my understanding from their white papers, state law, and other sources, that they have certain stress test requirements that must be met before fiscal administration is ended. But, as I say, the costs are certainly non-trivial, thus do not help our budget situation, and compete for limited resources that could be put towards helping things move forward.”
