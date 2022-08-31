Sterlington officials hope to establish an environmental court in which a local justice of the peace may impose fines on the owner of any property who failed to meet the town’s yard maintenance ordinances.
At its regular meeting last week, the Sterlington Town Council discussed the need to establish an environmental court so the town could be reimbursed for work done to maintain overgrown properties when owners neglected to perform the work themselves.
Ouachita Parish Ward 1 Justice of the Peace Stuart Parker was selected as the environmental court’s hearing officer last July.
Town Clerk Marilyn Dilmore told The Ouachita Citizen that plans for an environmental court had stalled since July 2021 but were now in motion.
Parker would be paid $75 per court date, according to the ordinance unanimously adopted by the Town Council last year.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, indicated that residents in violation of town property maintenance standards would need to appear before Parker.
Jones said these appearances were required under the town’s 2020-10 Violations and Misdemeanors ordinance.
“It’s modeled on the parish ordinance, and we just lightly copied it,” said Jones, referring to the Ouachita Parish environmental court, commonly known as “trash court.” “It basically lets the municipality recover the cost on these blighted properties.”
Jones noted something akin to a lien, or legal claim, could be filed that would require the owners to reimburse the town for costs of mowing and cleaning services and associated equipment.
The Town Council also discussed eight overgrown properties and the “certified letters” sent to inform the property owners of required maintenance.
According to officials, these properties, in various states of disrepair or uncleanliness, had been the subject of complaints from residents.
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez told the Town Council that two of the property owners had taken substantial steps to resolve their properties’ issues.
“I think as far as them making improvements, I see no need for further abatement,” Velasquez said.
The remaining six properties still needed to be cleaned by town employees, according to Velasquez.
“With the other ones we’ll have to start taking action on them as soon as I can hire someone to clean them up,” Velasquez said. “At this point we do have the letters out, and we just having to start mowing them.”
Meanwhile, Town Council member Zack Howse, who chairs the volunteer financial oversight committee, said he had continued to research the best methods of paying down millions in bonded indebtedness incurred under former Mayor Vern Breland in 2018.
He noted this debt was expected to be discussed at the financial oversight committee’s next meeting on Sept. 20.
“If it’s meant to be paid off faster I want to be able to call and do it,” Howse said. “I know there’s been a lot of talk about the EDD and how when we first put it in a lot of us had strong feelings about it. I’m just making sure we are currently using it the way we originally wanted to use it.”
Sterlington created an economic development district, or EDD, with a two-percent sales tax in 2020 to raise funds to help pay off this debt. Under state law, an economic development district includes only businesses, not residents, allowing governing entities to create the districts and impose sales taxes or property taxes without an election.
Cross Keys Bank agreed to refinance one of the town’s $2-million loans if the debt was secured with revenues from the two-percent sales tax, according to Howse.
Howse invited his Town Council colleagues to offer input before the council’s next meeting.
On another front, Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner informed the Town Council that another vehicle burglary occurred the same morning as the meeting.
At a Town Council meeting in July, Bonner informed the Town Council about a rash of break-ins that occurred over the preceding four days. Referring to similar incidents in the past, Bonner claimed “statistically it’s usually a group of about three individuals committing these crimes.”
Once more, Bonner implored the public to ensure their vehicles remained locked at all times.
“They are not breaking glass or jimmying locks,” Bonner said. “They’re simply lifting the handles and going from one car to another.”
Bonner indicated that the thieves would go from automobile to automobile until they found one without an alarm. He said they worked in teams with one or more serving as lookouts while the others tested an automobile’s locks.
