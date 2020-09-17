A storm debris pick-up service recently notified the Ouachita Parish Police Jury that it will not pick up plastic trash bags left in the right-of-way for pick-up with other storm debris.
Police Jury Shane Smiley said plastic trash bags were excluded from the storm debris pick-up service because of the state Department of Environmental Quality.
“We must ask you to empty the bagged debris onto the roadside for pick up, and throw the plastic bags into your household garbage,” Smiley said. “The debris should be piled beside the roadway with all other debris. If the contractors have already been through your area and left the bags, we will have the contractors go back through your area.”
Smiley thanked Ouachita Parish residents for helping clean up the parish after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.
Storm debris pick-up contractors are expected to remain working in the parish for several weeks.
For any questions, contact (318) 327-1340 or Volkert.Ouachita.debris@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.