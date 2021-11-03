The city of Monroe’s beautification teams are planting trees across the city thanks to a recent grant from Entergy Corp.
The city bought Teddy Bear Magnolias, Nutall Oaks, and Summer Red Maple trees to be planted throughout the city.
“The beautification efforts across the city are an integral part of Monroe’s success,” said Mayor Friday Ellis. “Every day, we are working on projects you can’t see, like sewer infrastructure or increasing access to broadband. To see new sidewalks and newly planted trees adds to the quality of life in Monroe and it’s just one more way we’re helping residents enjoy the city.”
A ribbon cutting commemorating the award of grant funds was held Wednesday at the Plum Street Underpass.
Trees are being planted along Forsythe Avenue from North 6th to North 18th Street.
Additional locations include the Plum Street Underpass, the South 2nd Underpass, and along Texas Avenue between Grammont and DeSiard Streets.
The city worked with several organizations to make this undertaking successful. The city thanked the LSU AG Center as well as the local nurseries and landscape architects who made this endeavor possible.
