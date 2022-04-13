A Fourth Judicial District Court judge is expected to rule this summer whether The Ouachita Citizen can obtain copies of reports from Monroe Police Sgt. Reggie Brown’s Internal Affairs file.
After a two-day trial at Ouachita Parish Courthouse earlier this week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning invited attorneys to file post-trial briefs up to mid-July before he delivered a final judgment.
The Ouachita Citizen sought reports from Brown’s Internal Affairs file in early 2020 after then-Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo announced Brown would serve as the Monroe Police Department’s interim chief. Under Mayo, the city sued The Ouachita Citizen to prevent the public from reading any records from Brown’s file at a time when Mayo was seeking re-election.
Mayo ultimately lost his re-election bid. Under Mayor Friday Ellis, Vic Zordan was appointed as the police department’s chief and Brown’s employment was terminated in late 2020.
During the trial earlier this week, Zordan testified that public interested had continued to follow Brown. Last month, Zordan’s decision to terminate Brown’s employment was overthrown, allowing Brown to return to the department where he currently serves as a sergeant in the patrol unit.
“The chief did say that, that there was public interest,” said Manning on Tuesday. “We all know there has been great public interest in Mr. Brown. Not only in The Ouachita Citizen, but in other news outlets as well.”
Part of the trial occurred in a sealed courtroom in which the judge and attorneys reviewed 175 pages from Brown’s Internal Affairs file. After the court reopened on Tuesday, those records remained under seal pending a ruling from the court.
Scott Sternberg, with the New Orleans law firm Sternberg, Naccari & White, represented The Ouachita Citizen at trial. Sternberg serves as legal counsel for the newspaper as well as the Louisiana Press Association.
Sternberg and City Attorney Angie Sturdivant declined to comment.
Brown’s role as a public figure was questioned on Tuesday while attorneys reviewed news reports published by The Ouachita Citizen about Brown.
Of this newspaper’s news reports, Brown’s attorney, Jessica Williams, said, “This is all sensationalism and should be not be given weight in relevance.”
The Ouachita Citizen previously obtained a copy of a report from Brown’s Internal Affairs file in 2014. At that time, Brown claimed he was the subject of racial discrimination while serving as an agent at the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit. Monroe Police Internal Affairs investigated Brown for committing payroll fraud, specifically for billing 452 hours of overtime pay for casework in 2013 when he had only handled six cases that year.
The Ouachita Citizen reported on the matter after submitting a public records request to the city of Monroe. The city answered the public records request by releasing the IA investigative report pertaining to Brown’s alleged payroll fraud.
At the time, the Internal Affairs division determined that allegations Brown possibly committed payroll fraud were not supported by the facts, though several discrepancies were discovered in Brown’s time sheets. Brown claimed he came under scrutiny only because “there is a severe double standard when it comes to treatment of Caucasian agents and African American agents.”
