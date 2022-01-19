Louisiana State Police say they are investigating Trooper Michael Reichardt’s involvement in events that led to the arrest of a clinic owner as well as a cardiologist in Monroe on some 100 drug charges.
In September 2020, State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration investigators arrested Gary Michael Stamper and Dr. David Burkett, both of Monroe. The arrests stemmed from an investigation that alleged Burkett and others were involved in pharmaceutical diversion and Medicaid fraud.
One of the witnesses interviewed in June 2020 about obtaining medication from Burkett was Reichardt, Fourth Judicial District Court records show. On the basis of a single injury, Reichardt was receiving prescribed medication from one Monroe doctor and obtaining Percocet in higher and higher doses from Burkett at the latter’s home, he told detectives.
Reichardt previously served as the public information officer for State Police Troop F, whose service area includes Ouachita Parish.
On Monday, State Police Capt. Nick Manale told The Ouachita Citizen that Reichardt’s involvement in the Burkett cases had become the subject of a new investigation.
“The investigation and charges on Dr. Burkett remains under review by the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office,” Manale said. “At the time of the investigation, Trooper Reichardt was interviewed in order to determine his role in the alleged improper distribution of medication.
“Although the case remains in the legal process, LSP is moving forward with an investigation into Trooper Reichardt’s involvement. Trooper Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the investigations.”
The Ouachita Citizen’s review of court records indicated there have been no new filings or court hearings in Gary Stamper’s case since September 2020, a week after his arrest.
The newspaper also found no new filings in Burkett’s case since March 2021 when Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Leehy reduced Burkett’s bond.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office is “working to resolve some pre-trial issues prior to filing a bill of information in both cases,” according to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Johnson.
LSP and DEA detectives initially found that Burkett was prescribing a large amount of Percocet to individuals, including Stamper. According to investigators, the pair were splitting the pills once Stamper had the prescription filled. Investigators reviewed prescription logs to find that, between May 15, 2019 and April 30, 2020, Burkett wrote 22 prescriptions filled by Stamper. The counts for each prescription ranged from 42 pills to 120.
In May 2020, a complainant provided authorities with a text message conversation with Stamper, who claimed he was in the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe to get a Percocet prescription from Burkett.
Court documents also showed Burkett struggled with “substance abuse issues” and was expected to have his physician’s license reinstated after arrest, though he would be unable to prescribe controlled dangerous substances again.
During the investigation of Burkett, detectives reviewed several prescription profiles and deemed prescriptions for several patients to “be suspicious.” Reichardt was among the patients interviewed.
LSP and DEA investigators interviewed Reichardt on June 1, 2020. The details about Reichardt’s interview were disclosed in warrants for the arrest of Burkett and Stamper. The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of the warrant after it was filed with the court in September 2020, though the court has since sealed the document.
The details about Reichardt’s interview are reprinted below.
“Mr. Reichardt stated he had been prescribed Percocet (Oxycodone-Acetaminophen 10/35) from Dr. Burkett,” stated the Sept. 5, 2020 warrant. “He stated he had pulled a quad muscle in February or March and went to see Dr. (Martin) deGravelle about it. He said Dr. deGravelle prescribed him Hydrocodone on top of the Tramadol he had already prescribed him. Dr. deGravelle’s PMP profile confirmed Mr. Reichardt was prescribed Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen 7.5-325 on March 21, 2019 and filled it the same date. He stated he had been prescribed Tramadol by Dr. deGravelle for quite some time, for a knee injury.
“Mr. Reichardt said the first time he went to Dr. Burkett for pain medication, for his pulled quad, was around the first part of May 2019. He said he called Dr. Burkett on the phone and asked if he could prescribe him something for his pain. Mr. Reichardt said Dr. Burkett told him to come to his house. Mr. Reichardt said Dr. Burkett looked at and felt of his leg and agreed the quad was pulled. Mr. Reichardt said Dr. Burkett retrieved a prescription pad from his truck then wrote out a prescription for Percocet. Mr. Reichardt said he had disclosed the fact he was prescribed Tramadol by Dr. deGravelle to Dr. Burkett.
“Mr. Reichardt said he would take the Percocet as needed periodically then throw away the excess pills. However, Mr. Reichardt would return to Dr. Burkett for more pills. Mr. Reichardt was prescribed Percocet by Dr. Burkett a total of seven times and the number of pills per prescription increased. The quantity of Mr. Reichardt’s prescriptions were 40, 40, 60, 60, 90, 90, 90 and were all prescribed at the same time he was prescribed Tramadol by Dr. deGravelle.
“Mr. Reichardt said after the first time, he would call Dr. Burkett and ask for more pills then go pick them up. He said he was not evaluated, beyond maybe being asked if it still hurt, after the first prescription was written at Dr. Burkett’s house. Mr. Reichardt said on all but one occasion, he went to Dr. Burkett’s house. Mr. Reichardt said the one time he did not go to the house, he went to Ochsner and picked it up while Dr. Burkett was working.
“Mr. Reichardt said he did this while he was working and Dr. Burkett had it written out when he got there. Mr. Reichardt said he filled all of his prescriptions at Community Pharmacy in Monroe. Mr. Reichardt’s PMP profile reflects that he filed all prescriptions of Tramadol, Hydrocodone, and Percocet were filed on insurance at Community Pharmacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.