Louisiana State Police investigators filed criminal charges against four of their own on Monday, accusing four officers working at Troop F of using excessive force in two incidents in Ouachita and Franklin parishes.
The troopers arrested included Dakota DeMoss, 28; George Harper, 26; Randall Dickerson, 34, of West Monroe; and Jacob Brown, 30, of Rayville.
Each suspect remains on administrative leave pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations.
Troop F, whose officers are responsible for policing a 12-parish area, sparked headlines last year after the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it had opened a civil rights investigation pertaining to the death of Ronald Greene, of West Monroe, in a May 2019 incident. DeMoss, who was arrested Monday, also was one of the officers accused of using excessive force in the Greene case.
The four troopers arrested Monday were taken into custody without incident.
“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” said Col. Lamar Davis, State Police Superintendent. “I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson, of Monroe, set Dickerson’s bond at $200,000 and Brown’s bond at $300,000.
State Police did not provide many details about the two incidents that led to the charges against the four troopers, such as suspects’ names or dates.
The first incident took place in July of 2019 during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers discovered suspected narcotics in the vehicle and placed the unidentified driver into custody.
After making the arrest, troopers Brown and Dickerson utilized excessive and unjustifiable force on the handcuffed driver, deactivated body worn cameras, and reported untruthful statements regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect, according to State Police. Brown and Dickerson were charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office.
The second incident occurred in May of 2020 following a vehicle pursuit in Franklin Parish. After the successful deployment of a tire deflation device, the driver exited the vehicle and lay on the ground in a compliant position.
After making contact with the driver, DeMoss, Harper, and Brown used excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated body worn cameras, according to State Police.
Investigators claimed Brown also falsified the internal use of force report and the unidentified suspect’s arrest report in addition to failing to provide any video evidence.
DeMoss, Harper and Brown each were charged on simple battery and malfeasance in office. Brown also was charged with obstruction of justice.
Last December, Brown, of Rayville, was charged by State Police investigators on aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office after an investigation into a May 2019 incident. Fourth Judicial District Court records show Aaron Larry Bowman, 45, of Monroe, filed an excessive force lawsuit on Sept. 21, 2020, seeking damages from State Police, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office and others.
In that lawsuit, Bowman claimed the sheriff’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) pulled him out of his automobile and that he was “dragged to the ground, face down and officers began to hit and kick him.”
Bowman claimed he sustained several cuts, including a cut to his head, a fractured arm, broken ribs and other injuries.
After arresting Brown in December, State Police claimed the trooper’s actions were “excessive and unjustifiable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.