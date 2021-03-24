Some of the four Louisiana State Police troopers arrested for excessive force in February had previously joked and bragged about an “a** whoopin’” they gave to a black man who did not resist after a high-speed chase into Franklin Parish, court documents show.
In February, four troopers were arrested in connection to two separate incidents, one in Ouachita Parish and the other in Franklin Parish.
The troopers arrested included Dakota DeMoss, 28; George Harper, 26; Randall Dickerson, 34, of West Monroe; and Jacob Brown, 30, of Rayville. They each have been charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office.
Each suspect remains on administrative leave pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations.
In the May 2020 incident in Franklin Parish, DeMoss, Harper and Brown used “unreasonable” force against Antonio Harris, 29, a black man who had surrendered to State Police after the high-speed chase, according to a Feb. 8 arrest warrant for DeMoss.
The court documents including detailed warrants about State Police investigators’ investigation of the excessive force complaints were first reported by Sound Off Louisiana, a government watchdog blog operated by Robert Burns.
According to the arrest warrants, troopers approached Harris after he surrendered. One of them punched Harris in the head several times while another pulled Harris’ hair.
“At no time did Harris resist,” stated the Feb. 8 arrest warrant. “The troopers then escorted Harris to one of their marked police vehicles. As they placed Harris in the back seat, Tpr. Harper threatened him by saying, ‘Stupid motherf***er, I hope you act up when we get to the f***ing jail. I am going to punish you, dumb b***h. What the f*** is wrong with you, stupid motherf***er.’”
The body cam footage directly contradicted the written reports later submitted by troopers, State Police investigators found.
“Based on the facts uncovered during this investigation, investigators have determined that Antonio Harris did not resist arrest after exiting his vehicle,” stated the arrest warrant. “Harris did not flee on foot, he did not pull away from troopers, and he did not conceal his hands underneath his body. The facts related to Harris’ resistance, as documented in the arrest report, the LSP use of force report, and the probable cause affidavit are wholly untrue.”
Investigators also reviewed text messages between the four troopers involved in the Harris arrest. Their text message conversation is reprinted below as it appeared in the arrest warrant.
Jacob Brown: “How was his attitude at the jail?”
George Harper: “Complete silence”
Jacob Brown: “Lmao”
Dakota DeMoss: “lo! he was still digesting that a** whoopin”
Jacob Brown: “its gonna take him a couple days …”
Jacob Brown: “he gonna be sore tomorrow for sure”
Jacob Brown: “BET he won! run from a full grown bear again”
Dakota DeMoss: “Bet he don’t even cross into LA anymore”
George Harper: “GRIZZLY Nah he gonna spread the word that’s for damn sure”
Jacob Brown: “lmao”
Dakota DeMoss: “he’s gonna have nightmares for a long time”
Jacob Brown: “lmao...warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man”
Dakota DeMoss: “lolol”
Larry Shapplev: “haha”
In response to troopers’ alleged bragging about beating Harris, the ACLU of Louisiana decried the incident as an example of “racism in policing.”
“This is yet another vicious account of Louisiana State Police officers brutally attacking an unarmed Black man as he surrendered to them,” said ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms. “We are shocked and saddened by the allegations that these officers not only engaged in this disgusting act of violence, but also bragged and joked about it afterward.”
Troop F, whose officers are responsible for policing a 12-parish area, sparked headlines last year after the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it had opened a civil rights investigation pertaining to the death of Ronald Greene, of West Monroe, in a May 2019 incident. DeMoss, who was arrested Monday, also was one of the officers accused of using excessive force in the Greene case.
Meanwhile, other court documents that recently came to light included a Feb. 8 arrest warrant for Dickerson, of West Monroe, who was one of the four State Police troopers arrested.
Dickerson’s arrest warrant pertained to the arrest of Morgan Blake in July 2019 during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers Brown and Dickerson discovered suspected narcotics in the vehicle and placed the unidentified driver into custody.
Dickerson’s use of force in the incident was not justifiable, according to investigators.
According to investigators, “Dickerson’s use of force applied to Blake during this incident was not reasonable and necessary, as Blake was not resisting arrest, attempting to escape or acting aggressive towards troopers,” according to investigators.
Last December, Brown, of Rayville, was charged by State Police investigators on aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office after an investigation into a May 2019 incident. Fourth Judicial District Court records show Aaron Larry Bowman, 45, of Monroe, filed an excessive force lawsuit on Sept. 21, 2020, seeking damages from State Police, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office and others.
In that lawsuit, Bowman claimed the sheriff’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) pulled him out of his automobile and that he was “dragged to the ground, face down and officers began to hit and kick him.” Bowman claimed he sustained several cuts, including a cut to his head, a fractured arm, broken ribs and other injuries. After arresting Brown in December, State Police claimed the trooper’s actions were “excessive and unjustifiable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.