Former President Donald Trump endorsed Julia Letlow as a candidate for the 5th Congressional District last week, the state GOP announced last week.
Letlow, a Republican from Start, announced her plans to campaign for the 5th District office in the U.S. House of Representatives after her husband, 5th District Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, died from complications related to COVID-19.
The primary election is Saturday.
“She is pro-life and strong on crime, the border, loves our military, our vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment,” Trump said. “Julia, who is so outstanding, has my complete and total endorsement. The great state of Louisiana will be thrilled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.