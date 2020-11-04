President Donald J. Trump won Louisiana and its eight electoral college votes Tuesday, capturing more than 61 percent of the vote statewide, though the outcome of the presidential race nationally was in doubt as of press time late Tuesday night.
As of press time, Trump, a Republican, tallied some 1.2 million votes, or 61 percent of the vote, in Louisiana while Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, received some 722,000 votes, or 37 percent of the vote.
More than 2 million Louisiana voters went to the polls while voter turnout in Ouachita Parish was some 64.8 percent (some 69,000 votes), according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office as of press time.
U.S. SENATE RACE
In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, sailed to re-election after gathering roughly 62 percent of the vote.
As of press time, Cassidy collected some 1.2 million votes while Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, came in second with some 326,000 votes, or 17 percent of the vote.
5TH DISTRICT
In the 5th District congressional race, state Rep. Lance Harris and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff, Luke Letlow, will be headed to a run-off in December.
As of press time, Letlow, a Republican from Start, totaled some 102,000 votes, or 33 percent of the vote, while Harris, a Republican from Alexandria, came in second with some 52,000 votes, or 17 percent of the vote.
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria, came in third with some 51,000 votes, or 16 percent of the vote. Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, a Republican from West Monroe, came in fifth place with some 24,000 votes, or 8 percent of the vote.
Other candidates vote totals were some 23,000 votes for Allen Guillory Sr., a Republican from Opelousas; some 9,800 votes for Matt Hasty, a Republican from Pineville; some 7,100 votes for Jesse Lagarde, a Democrat; some 32,000 votes for Martin Lemelle Jr., a Democrat from Grambling; and some 9,400 votes for Phillip Snowden, a Democrat from Monroe.
SUPREME COURT
RACE
In the state Supreme Court race, Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jay McCallum won election to the Supreme Court as the Associate Justice for the court's fourth district.
McCallum, a Republican from Farmerville, defeated Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Shannon Gremillion, a Republican from Alexandria, in Tuesday's election. McCallum collected 122,443 votes, or 57 percent of the vote, while Gremillion received 95,531 votes, or 43 percent of the vote.
“We're humbled by the results,” McCallum told The Ouachita Citizen. “I want to, first, give the glory to God and thank everyone who was so supportive of us throughout the campaign, especially my wife, who was by my side the whole way and really worked harder than anybody I've seen. We're humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of northeast Louisiana, and we look forward to the opportunity to give back more to the part of the state that has already given us so much.”
McCallum, who was raised outside of Bernice, was elected to the Second Circuit in 2017 after serving 15 years as a district court judge for the Third Judicial District, including Lincoln and Union parishes. McCallum previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives from 1992 to 2002 and as an assistant district attorney in the Third Judicial District.
The district includes Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.
PSC RACE
In the Public Service Commission's District 5 race, the incumbent Foster Campbell, a Democrat from Bossier City, secured re-election to a fourth term, based on election results at the time The Ouachita Citizen went to press.
Campbell scored more than some 197,000 votes, or 53 percent of the vote. Campbell's challenger, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley, tallied some 176,000 votes, or 47 percent of the vote.
SEVEN CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
No funding of abortion
State voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that would make the state Constitution silent on the matter of a woman's right to abortion and preclude the use of state funding to provide abortion services.
As of press time, some 1.2 million voters approved the amendment (65 percent of the vote) while some 662,000 voters voted against it (35 percent of the vote).
Fair market value of oil/gas well
Voters approved a constitutional amendment that would help parish tax assessors determine the fair market value of oil and gas wells, allowing low-producing wells to be assessed less while wells with higher production potential could be assessed more.
As of press time, some 1 million voters approved the amendment (58 percent of the vote) while some 753,000 voters voted against it (42 percent of the vote).
Budget Stabilization Fund change
Voters approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to withdraw money from the Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the Rainy Day Fund, to address federal disasters at times when the state did not face a budget shortfall.
As of press time, some 974,000 voters approved the amendment (54 percent of the vote) while some 820,000 voters voted against it (46 percent of the vote).
State General Fund limits
Voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have placed a limit on the percentage by which the state government's spending grew each year.
As of press time, some 960,000 voters rejected the amendment (55 percent of the vote) while some 793,000 voters supported it (45 percent of the vote).
Cooperative Endeavor tax exemptions
Voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed businesses to reduce the amount of taxes they owed to local governments by scheduling payments in lieu of paying property taxes for industrial expansions.
As of press time, more than 1 million voters rejected the amendment (62 percent of the vote) while some 652,000 voters supported it (38 percent of the vote).
Income limit increase
for homestead exemption level
Voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would freeze property tax assessments for senior citizens if their annual income was below $100,000 (instead of some $77,000).
As of press time, more than 1.1. million voters supported the amendment (62 percent of the vote) while some 675,000 voters voted against it (38 percent of the vote).
Unclaimed Property trust fund
Voters voted in favor of a constitutional amendment creating the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund that would be used only for paying claims instead of allowing unclaimed property to return to the state general fund.
As of press time, some 1.2 million voters approved the amendment (65 percent of the vote) while some 630,000 voters voted against it (35 percent of the vote).
SPORTS BETTING PROPOSITION
Ouachita Parish voters approved a proposition allowing sports betting in the parish. The vote legalizes betting activity and will allow state and local governments to regulate and tax sports betting.
Some 37,000 voters, or 58 percent of the vote, approved the proposition while some 26,000 voters, or 42 percent of the vote, opposed the measure.
