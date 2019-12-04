David Joseph, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District, was recently nominated by President Trump to be an Alexandria-based judge for the same area’s U.S. District Court.
U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy announced the nomination last week.
“David is smart and incredibly experienced. He is an ideal candidate for the U.S. District Court,” said Kennedy.
“I look forward to working with him during the confirmation process.”
During his tenure as U.S. Attorney, Joseph has landed a number of cases, including the successful prosecution of former Avoyelles Correctional Center warden Nate Cain who worked with his wife, Tonia, to use public property and funds for his personal gain.
“David Joseph’s extensive experience and knowledge of the law make him a perfect nominee for the bench,” said Cassidy. “I look forward to his confirmation.”
Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Joseph served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecuted a wide variety of offenses, with a focus on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime and crimes committed on the District’s military installations.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Joseph served as a commissioned officer and prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and in private practice as a commercial litigation attorney.
He received his Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.
After graduating law school, Joseph clerked for Justice Jeffrey P. Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John V. Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.