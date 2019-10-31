President Donald Trump's campaign will hold a Keep America Great! rally at the Monroe Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis. They can be found here.
The rally coincides with early voting for Louisiana's Nov. 16 general election, featuring a run-off between Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, a Republican.
Trump is expected to rally support for Rispone in Monroe. Monroe is considered the hub of northeastern Louisiana and is one of most heavily populated areas in the 5th Congressional District represented by U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, whose bid for governor came up short during the October primary election.
