The Sterlington Town Council adopted a budget on Tuesday projecting a $500,000 general fund surplus for 2021, the town’s first budget since exiting state oversight earlier this year.
Acting during its regular meeting, the Town Council adopted its amended budget for 2021 as well as a budget for 2022 that projected an ending fund balance of some $953,000.
The state appointed a fiscal administrator for Sterlington in 2019 after the town’s officials accumulated some $20 million in debt but failed to make debt service payments. Sterlington was released from state fiscal administration in the spring.
Town Councilman Ron Hill commended his colleagues on reaching the point where they could approve a budget without a fiscal administrator preparing it.
For 2021, Sterlington recorded some $1.6 million in general fund revenues and spent some $1.03 million from the same fund, leaving a surplus of some $500,000 after all transfers.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez attributed the town’s financial growth to close monitoring of expenditures.
“We also have the EDD (economic development district) and we did increase our sewer rates, so we have those revenue streams, and we’re happy to see the town show a surplus,” Velasquez said. “Everything is looking very good. I’m proud of where we are sitting right now.”
On another front, the Town Council agreed to find an auction or auctioneer to sell unused equipment and possibly use income from any sales to help pay for a truck for the town’s sewer employees to use during work hours.
