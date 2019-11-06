Twin Cities partner for Christmas

The cities of Monroe and West Monroe are teaming up to provide Christmas events for citizens on Dec. 7 for what will be Twin Cities Christmas Festival Day.
Community leaders from both cities announced plans for the festival day during a news conference Tuesday.
The news conference was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita, Monroe West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Monroe and Downtown West Monroe.
Each city will host its own events.
“This is a time to be cheerful and also to be thankful and appreciative of everything that’s going on in our community,” said Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo. “Both sides of the river.”
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell invited citizens to come out and enjoy the food, a Christmas parade and other events on Dec. 7.
Monroe’s participation in the Twin Cities Christmas Festival Day will be Christmas in DoMo at the Origin Bank RiverMarket.
Pageants, talent shows and other family events available to the public will take place at the RiverMarket between 10 a.m and 4 p.m.
The festivities will begin in Monroe with the Christmas Pet Pageant at 10:30 a.m. Pets for the pageant must be registered by Nov. 22.
The 1st Annual Christmas in DoMo Kid’s Talent Show begins at 11:30 a.m. Age categories are Kindergarten through 3rd and 4th through 7th. First, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be awarded. Registration is $10. To register call (318) 807-1735.
The Little Miss Christmas in DoMo Pageant begins at 2 p.m. The pageant is for girls 0-12 years old, and registration is $40. Registration must be paid before Nov. 22.
The Downtown River Jam begins at 6 p.m. and will feature the The Cadillac Kings. The event will be free to the public.
West Monroe will begin the Twin Cities Christmas festival Day with Christmas on the River 5K run at 7:30 a.m.
A Pearl Harbor Community Remembrance will take place at 2 p.m. in Alley Park followed by live music from Lisa Spann & Co.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The parade’s theme is “An Enchanted Christmas.”
“It’s whatever enchanted feels like to you,” said Jonathan Booth, president of the Kiwanis Club For Greater Ouachita.
“Let your imagination go wild,” Booth said.
The parade’s route will begin on Wood Street in West Monroe and move across Endom Bridge into Monroe and left down Walnut Street to Louisville Avenue. The route will then direct its way back into West Monroe by crossing Lea Joyner Bridge and turning down Trenton Street.
Registration for the parade opened Tuesday. The Christmas on the River Fireworks show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will start at 6 p.m.
“The fireworks show can be viewed in downtown Monroe and downtown West Monroe, so both of our communities can enjoy that show,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, downtown manager for West Monroe.
Food trucks and other festivities will be available in Alley Park beginning at 11 a.m., and Wagon rides will also be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will tour both downtown Monroe and West Monroe.
