Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 133 and Louisiana Highway 15 on Nov. 20 around 3 p.m. that killed two women from Fort Payne, Alabama.
The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 21-year-old Francisco Tomas-Jose of Fort Payne, Alabama, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 133. For reasons still under investigation, Tomas-Jose failed to stop at the flashing red traffic signal at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 133 and Louisiana Highway 15. This caused the Sonata to travel into the path of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Dakota resulting in a collision.
Tomas-Jose, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries; however, two unrestrained passengers in his vehicle sustained fatal injuries. They were identified as 36-year-old Maria Jose-Pedro and 18-year-old Eulalia Tomas-Andres.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths.
