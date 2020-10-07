Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell says he will support plans by two rural electric cooperatives in northern Louisiana to compete for federal grants to develop internet service.
The cooperatives, Claiborne Electric in Homer and Northeast Power in Winnsboro, have provided electricity to rural northern Louisiana customers since they were founded with government help nearly a century ago.
“We’re going to use that successful business model — targeted federal investment — to deliver broadband to areas that have few other options,” Campbell said.
Federal agencies are expected to distribute more than $600 million in Louisiana over the next 10 years to expand high-speed internet service. Campbell has urged broadband providers to compete for that funding.
“These are our tax dollars,” he said. “Few public needs are as vital right now as broadband access, so we should fight to capture these dollars for our state.
“So much of our education, health care, and commerce is now conducted on-line, so reliable, fast and affordable internet service is needed in every household and every community.”
Campbell said he will ask the PSC this month to support proposals by Claiborne and Northeast to create subsidiary companies that will offer internet service in their regions. The Louisiana co-ops are part of a trend across the country of New Deal-era power cooperatives entering the broadband business.
“Rural residents and business owners in north Louisiana have received reliable and reasonably priced electric service from these co-ops for decades,” Campbell said. “I believe they can count on the same for internet service.”
Studies have shown that northern Louisiana has more territory without good broadband options than many other parts of the country, Campbell said. “All of the 24 parishes in my PSC district need better broadband access,” he said.
Yet despite the constant demand for the service, the PSC lacks authority to regulate internet providers and so Campbell cannot compel companies to go into unserved areas.
“That is why we must be innovative and look for opportunities like these federal grants,” he said. “I won’t rest until every household, business and institution in North Louisiana can get affordable and reliable internet service.”
