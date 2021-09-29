Louisiana State Police Troop F are investigating two separate crashes that occurred in Ouachita Parish last week and left two people dead.
On Sept. 24, troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 134 at the intersection of Swartz Fairbanks Road that claimed the life of a Monroe man.
The initial investigation of the crash revealed a 2013 Ram, driven by 37-year-old Dustin Parker, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 134 at a high rate of speed.
For reasons still under investigation, Parker failed to stop at the intersection, traveled through a ditch and struck several trees.
Parker, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
On Sept. 23, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 139 just north of US Hwy 80 that claimed the life of a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway.
The initial investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 48-year-old Steven Burnside of Monroe, was traveling north on LA Hwy 139. A pedestrian, 53-year-old Laura Terry of Monroe, was standing in the travel lane. Burnside was unable to take evasive action and struck Terry.
Terry was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Burnside was not injured during the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.