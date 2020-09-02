Monroe police are investigating the death of two men who were fatally wounded in a shooting at Parkview Apartments on Richwood Road No. 2.
Police responded to reports of the shooting on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. After arriving at the apartments, police found two dead males in the parking lot. Both subjects had visible gunshot wounds.
Officers investigating the shooting say they believe it was an isolated incident of violence between the victims and perpetrator(s).
Police are investigating the shooting as a potential homicide and are trying to identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the department at (318) 329-2600.
