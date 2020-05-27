Two people died in a one-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Stubbs Vinson Road last Sunday.
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash after 9 p.m. on May 24.
The deceased were identified as Howard Shepherd Jr. and Howard Shepherd Sr.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway while southbound on Stubbs Vinson Road. Toxicology test results are pending.
