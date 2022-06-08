Two men will serve time in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown's office.
U.S District Judge Terry Doughty sentenced two men during court hearings last week.
Delhi Man gets 234 months
Antoyn Wordlaw, 43, of Delhi, was sentenced to 234 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On July 6, 2021, officers from the Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a call complaining there were narcotics, contained in a “cooler bag” found in Wordlaw's locker in an employee locker room.
Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and identified Wordlaw walking into the plant and locker room with the same bag. Officers arrested Wordlaw
During a search, officer recovered a clear bag with methamphetamine, four bags with marijuana, numerous baggies for distribution and several other controlled substances. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a chemical analysis and determined that the substance was in fact methamphetamine with a net weight of 88.9 grams and a 95% purity level.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cytheria Jernigan prosecuted the case.
Fort Necessity man gets 48 months
Preston Ryan Eckard, 23, of Fort Necessity was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
In December 2020, Franklin Parish sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Eckard.
Deputies agents obtained video evidence of Eckard selling methamphetamine for cash on two occasions in January and February of 2021. The narcotics were seized and sent to the lab for analysis. The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory determined the narcotics seized on January 28, 2021 to be 28.01 grams of methamphetamine.
The Drug Enforcement Agency Laboratory determined that narcotics seized on February 2, 2021 had a net weight of 44.92 grams of pure methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the DEA and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
