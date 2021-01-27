The city of Monroe closed the Tax and Revenue division as well as the Utilities division Tuesday morning to allow city employees to attend funeral services for two city employees who recently died from COVID-19 complications.
Brenda Addison and Wilma Smith worked as customer service representatives in the city’s Utility Billing Division.
Addison began her service with the city on Jan. 13, 1998 while Smith began her service with the city on May 12, 1997.
The city apologized for the inconvenience of closing the two city offices.
