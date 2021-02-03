Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 30, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash that involved two pedestrians on U.S. Hwy 165, just south of LA Hwy 15.
The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Chrysler 300, driven by 22-year-old Corey Buie of Monroe, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 165. For reasons still under investigation, 18-year-old Shedricka Hollins and 17-year-old Brianna Neal, both of Monroe, walked across U.S. Hwy 165 and into the path of the car.
After impact, Buie left the scene of the crash and was later located. He was placed under arrest and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for hit-and-run driving. Hollins and Neal were both pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
