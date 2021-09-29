Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 544 just east of Tarbutton Road last week that claimed the life of a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.
The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by 58-year-old Joseph Jeffers of Arcadia, was traveling east on LA Hwy 544 over a small hillcrest. A pedestrian, 68-year-old Milton Woodard of Ruston, was standing in the eastbound lane of travel. Jeffers was unable to take evasive action and struck Woodard.
Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Jeffers was not injured during the crash.
Meanwhile, troopers also responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Old State Road just west of LA Hwy 818 that claimed the life of an unrestrained Minden man.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 24-year-old Zachary Hickingbottom of Minden, was traveling westbound on Old State Road. For reasons still under investigation, Hickingbottom was traveling in the eastbound lane of travel and sideswiped a 2021 Ford F350. After impact, the Ford Focus traveled off the roadway into a ditch. Hickingbottom was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Hickingbottom was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Ford F350 was not injured during the crash.
